Create Little Moments of Happiness This Spring with Family-Friendly Potato Recipes

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) As the weather breaks and spring brings increased opportunities for families to get outside, activities, adventures and jam-packed calendars abound. All those special moments spent at the park, the sports field or in the backyard may leave lasting memories, but they can also leave you feeling short on time in the kitchen.

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Bring a little moment of happiness to busy family mealtimes during the spring season with The Little Potato Company’s line of easy-to-prepare Little Potatoes. They come pre-washed, require no peeling and are small enough that they don’t need to be cut, allowing for less time in the kitchen and more family time around the table as the days get longer – no extra spring cleaning required. For an added helping of convenience, their Microwave Ready Little Potato Kits come with delicious seasoning packs; simply pop into the microwave, sprinkle on the included seasoning and enjoy.

For a fun after-school or game-night snack, these Crispy Air Fryer Potato Nuggets pair perfectly with a variety of delicious dips. The air fryer cooks the potatoes in minutes, creating a crispy snack with minimal prep – no chopping or peeling needed.

Or you can make a delicious side dish a cinch with pesto, which adds a bright, flavorful twist to a classic in these Basil Pesto Mashed Potatoes. They pair perfectly with everyday family meals using Little Potatoes that require no chopping or peeling thanks to their naturally thin skins, helping cut down on prep time while bringing fresh flavor to the dinner table.

To help fuel families’ spring vacation plans and everyday meals, The Little Potato Company is giving you a chance to enter a sweepstakes through May 25 to win a $10,000 travel voucher with additional prizes including 10 grocery gift cards valued at $1,000.

Enter the sweepstakes at TheLittleSpringtimeSweeptakes.com, and find more ways to make spring meals a breeze by visiting LittlePotatoes.com.

Crispy Air Fryer Potato Nuggets and Dip

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 24 minutes

Servings: 4

Potatoes: 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1 cup milk 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs 1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes Chimichurri: 1 bunch cilantro 1 bunch parsley 3 limes, juice only 2 tablespoons honey 2 teaspoons salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1 teaspoon chili flakes 1 cup canola oil

Heat air fryer to 390 F.

To make potatoes: In a shallow bowl, combine flour, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Whisk in milk until smooth.

Place panko in a separate shallow bowl.

Working in batches, coat potatoes in batter then toss in panko until fully coated.

Place potatoes in the air fryer and cook 24 minutes, flipping halfway.

To make chimichurri: In a blender, blend cilantro, parsley, lime juice, honey, salt, pepper, chili flakes and canola oil until smooth.

Serve potato nuggets with chimichurri.

Basil Pesto Mashed Potatoes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes water 1 teaspoon salt, plus additional for seasoning, to taste, divided 2 1/2 cups fresh basil 4 cloves garlic 1/3 cup pine nuts 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated 2/3 cup olive oil pepper, to taste 1/2 cup milk 2 tablespoons butter

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil for 15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

In a food processor, place basil, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan. Add oil and pulse until mixed then season with salt and pepper, to taste.

In a small saucepot over low heat, heat milk and butter until butter is melted and milk is steaming.

Once potatoes are cooked, strain and transfer to a medium mixing bowl.

Using a potato masher, smash potatoes with milk and butter mixture then season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in pesto mixture.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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