Dental Laboratories Market Set to Reach USD 13.09 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental laboratories market, valued at US$8.66 billion in 2024, stood at US$9.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$13.09 billion by the end of the period. The convergence of digital dentistry technologies, rising oral disease burden, and evolving care delivery models is redefining the future of dental restoration and prosthetic manufacturing.

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What factors are accelerating market expansion?

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders affecting nearly 3.5 billion people globally continues to drive demand for restorative and prosthetic solutions. Aging populations, dietary shifts, and lifestyle-related oral health issues are significantly contributing to higher incidences of dental caries and edentulism, leading to a surge in procedures such as crowns, bridges, and dentures.

How is technology reshaping the industry?

The adoption of advanced digital dentistry solutions including CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and intraoral scanning is transforming traditional workflows into highly efficient, precise, and scalable operations. These innovations enable faster turnaround times, improved prosthetic accuracy, and enhanced patient outcomes, positioning dental laboratories as critical enablers of modern clinical excellence.

Where are the biggest opportunities emerging?

The rapid expansion of Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) is creating strong demand for centralized, high-volume, and standardized laboratory services. As DSOs consolidate dental practices globally, they require reliable lab partners capable of delivering consistent quality and scalability. This trend is opening long-term, recurring revenue opportunities for technologically advanced laboratories.

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When and why are challenges intensifying?

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces constraints from high capital investments required for advanced equipment such as CAD/CAM milling machines, 3D printers, and premium restorative materials. These costs limit adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets, while pricing pressures across regions force manufacturers to balance affordability with innovation and profitability.

Company and Market Insights:

Who are the key players shaping the competitive landscape? Leading companies such as Dentsply Sirona (US), Envista (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Solventum (US), and GC Corporation (Japan) are driving innovation through integrated digital ecosystems, advanced material science, and strategic partnerships.

Notably, in October 2025, Ivoclar Vivadent expanded its collaboration with vhf camfacture AG to validate advanced milling systems for IPS e.max CAD workflows, enhancing digital integration for laboratories. Additionally, Dentsply Sirona’s launch of the Primeprint Solution highlights the growing importance of medical-grade 3D printing in dental applications.

What segments are leading growth?

Materials dominate the market due to rising demand for durable, aesthetic, and biocompatible solutions such as zirconia and advanced ceramics. Meanwhile, restorative applications account for the largest practice segment, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive and aesthetically superior dental procedures. Dental hospitals and clinics remain the primary end users, supported by high patient volumes and expanding clinical infrastructure.

Where is regional growth strongest?

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, fueled by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of oral health, and rapid adoption of digital dental technologies. Large patient populations and improving dental care infrastructure further reinforce the region’s growth trajectory.

Why does this matter now for decision-makers?

As dental care shifts toward precision-driven, digitally enabled ecosystems, laboratories are evolving from support functions to strategic partners in healthcare delivery. Investments in digital infrastructure, scalable workflows, and advanced materials are no longer optional they are critical to maintaining competitive advantage in a rapidly consolidating and technology-driven market.

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