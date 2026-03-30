PatentVest Highlights New Legal Article on AI Patenting Strategy by Senior Patent Attorney Sarah Cork

Dallas, TX, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest today announced a new addition to its IP Legal Insights section on the company website, a platform dedicated to sharing expert legal perspectives on intellectual property strategy, emerging technology, and innovation-driven industries.

The IP Legal Insights section serves as a resource for founders, executives, and investors seeking to better understand how intellectual property decisions impact innovation, competitive positioning, and long-term business value. Through this platform, PatentVest’s legal and technical experts provide analysis on key patent law developments, practical prosecution strategies, and emerging trends shaping industries such as biotechnology, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.

The latest article, “Using AI in Your Inventive Process? Proceed to Patent, But Carefully,” written by Sarah Cork, Ph.D., Senior Patent Attorney at PatentVest, explores how companies can navigate the evolving legal landscape surrounding AI-assisted inventions. The article examines key considerations such as patent eligibility under Section 101, inventorship challenges, and strategic approaches to prosecution.

As the use of artificial intelligence continues to expand across industries such as biotech and healthcare, companies face increasing complexity in protecting AI-driven innovations. The article highlights how patentability often depends on claiming strategy, including demonstrating technological improvements, practical applications, and clear human contribution to the inventive process. It also addresses recent USPTO guidance and policy developments that shape how these inventions are evaluated.

“Through our IP Legal Insights section, we aim to provide actionable guidance on the most pressing legal and strategic issues facing innovators today,” said Javier Chamorro, COO at PatentVest. “As AI becomes a central component of innovation, understanding how to properly protect these advancements is critical for long-term success.”

Read the article here: https://www.patentvest.com/uncategorized/legal-reports/using-ai-in-your-inventive-process-proceed-to-patent-but-carefully/.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is an integrated intellectual property intelligence, strategy consulting, and law firm dedicated to helping visionary companies build and protect transformative technologies. By combining strategic insights with legal expertise, PatentVest enables innovators to strengthen their competitive advantage and accelerate technology leadership.

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.