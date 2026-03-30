Legendary Manager Diego Simeone Joins CampoBet Mexico as Ambassador

MEXICO CITY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampoBet, a premier sportsbook and online casino brand, announced that Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid’s legendary coach, has been named an official ambassador. The partnership brings together Simeone’s winning mentality and authenticity with CampoBet’s commitment to delivering a personalised, player-focused gaming experience.

Simeone has been the manager of Atlético de Madrid since December 2011 and is widely recognised as one of the defining coaches of the modern era. He has led the club to major domestic and European honours, including two LaLiga titles (2013-14, 2020-21), UEFA Europa League titles (2012, 2018), UEFA Super Cup victories (2012, 2018), a Copa del Rey, and a Spanish Super Cup. During his accomplished playing career, he earned 108 caps for Argentina, helping them to victory in the Copa América in both 1991 and 1993.

“Simeone is one of this era’s defining football managers, recognised for high intensity and an uncompromising drive for progress,” stated CampoBet’s official brand representative. “That same mindset sits at the heart of CampoBet.”

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As part of the partnership, the brand is launching a proprietary in-platform football manager providing players with a clear path to becoming legends in their own right. Mirroring Simeone’s own rise through grit, determination, and constant improvement, players earn points to progress from Beginner to Legend, unlocking rewards along the way. With highly localised content tailored to Mexico, the brand aims to build long-term connections with players through an experience that feels personal, purposeful, and football-led. Furthermore, players will be able to face each other in online fantasy matches. The core is personalisation: each player manages a unique roster of stars and develops their own signature winning tactics.

Simeone commented, “The path to achieving your goal requires discipline, sacrifice, hard work, and trying to make the right decisions at all times. With this new format, fans will be able to analyze every step they take based on different aspects and feel some of what I feel every game on the sidelines.”

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“Partnering with a football icon like Diego Simeone is a major milestone for CampoBet,” said Alex Gitsik, CMO of CampoBet. “His leadership and dedication to excellence reflect the values we uphold across our gaming platform.”

By partnering with Simeone, CampoBet bridges his influence with a commitment to providing fans a localised experience rooted in regional football culture and player habits. During the partnership, Simeone will be featured across the brand’s digital platform, exclusive campaigns, and promotional activities throughout 2026.

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About CampoBet

CampoBet is an online platform established in the Mexican market, offering a dual focus on sports betting and casino entertainment. Featuring over 1,000 daily events ranging from Liga MX to eSports, the platform distinguishes itself through an innovative gamification system where users complete challenges to earn redeemable rewards.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bd05de6-bcc8-467c-8917-7813da49c5d4