Beyond Facials Introduces Revolutionary Volume Boost Spicule Facial : The Future of Non-Invasive Skincare

Santa Monica, CA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Facials, a skincare studio specializing in advanced non-invasive solutions for sensitive skin, is thrilled to announce the launch of the latest innovation, the Volume Boost Spicule Facial with PLLA. This groundbreaking treatment, often referred to as "Liquid Microneedling," offers a unique approach to skincare by delivering real collagen benefits without needles or downtime.

TOV House of PLLA - spicules volumizing treatment

Sourced from the Korean professional brand this innovative treatment utilizes microscopic marine spicules - natural structures derived from marine sponges (listed as “hydrolyzed sponge”) - combined with high-performance Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA). Together, they create a potent yet gentle bio-stimulation system that triggers intense cellular regeneration for up to 72 hours, boosting collagen and elastin production while visibly improving skin volume, firmness, and clarity.

Unlike traditional microneedling, the Spicule PLLA Facial works by forming temporary micro-channels in the epidermis and upper dermis. These channels dramatically enhance the absorption of active ingredients, including a multi-peptide growth factor complex (sh-Oligopeptide-1, sh-Oligopeptide-2, sh-Polypeptide-1, sh-Polypeptide-22), PDRN (Sodium DNA), niacinamide, and Centella Asiatica derivatives. The spicules naturally dissolve and exit the skin within 12–24 hours, leaving no downtime.

Performed as a luxurious 3-step professional protocol - enzyme skin prep, spicule application with 7–10 minutes of gentle massage, and a volumizing PDRN hydrogel mask - the treatment is suitable for all skin types and delivers noticeable results after just one session: smoother, plumper, glass-smooth texture; reduced fine lines and wrinkles; improved hyperpigmentation; and a lit-from-within radiant glow.

"At Beyond Facials, we are committed to providing our clients with the most advanced and effective skincare treatments available," said Kira Piskalova, co-founder of Beyond Facials. "The Spicule Facial represents a significant advancement in non-invasive skincare, offering our clients the benefits of collagen stimulation without the need for needles or downtime."

Clients who have experienced the Volume Boost Spicule Facial with PLLA report noticeable improvements in skin texture and elasticity, with many praising the treatment's ability to deliver results comparable to more invasive procedures. The absence of downtime means that clients can immediately return to their daily activities, making it an ideal choice for those with busy lifestyles.

Beyond Facials continues to set the standard in the skincare industry by combining innovation with client-centric solutions. Renowned for our exceptional Hydrafacial service quality, advanced nanoneedling protocols using the most powerful skin boosters, and our highly specialized approach tailored for sensitive skin. The introduction of the Spicules Facial is a testament to the company's dedication to advancing skincare technology and enhancing client satisfaction.

For more information about the Spicules Facial and other advanced skincare treatments offered by Beyond Facials, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the company's website or contact their local studio.

https://www.beyondfacials.beauty/

About Beyond Facials

Skincare studio offering advanced, non-invasive, zero-downtime skin treatments and facials.

Press Inquiries

Kira Piskalova

info [at] beyondfacials.beauty

https://beyondfacials.beauty

2730 Wilshire blvd ste 370, 90403, Santa Monica, CA