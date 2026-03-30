Red Cat Announces Strategic Partnership with Ukraine’s Spetstechnoexport to Advance Multi-Domain Uncrewed Systems Collaboration

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Spetstechnoexport (STE), a state-owned enterprise under Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, to accelerate collaboration on next-generation unmanned and robotic systems.

The partnership, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishes a framework for cooperation across air, land, and maritime domains. The collaboration is designed to support the integration of advanced technologies, expand production capabilities, and enable broader access to U.S. and Ukrainian defense innovations in global markets. This partnership positions Red Cat as one of the first U.S. companies to formally collaborate with a Ukrainian state-owned defense enterprise on the advancement of multi-domain unmanned systems.

The announcement follows a joint event held in Ukraine earlier this month, where Red Cat and STE convened defense stakeholders, technology developers, and operational end users to showcase emerging unmanned systems and identify opportunities for deeper cooperation.

“This partnership reflects a fundamental shift in how allied nations collaborate to rapidly develop, scale, and deploy unmanned systems,” said Chris Ericson, Chief Operating Officer at Red Cat. “Ukraine has become a proving ground for new defense technologies, and STE plays a critical role in connecting those innovations to global partners. Together, we are creating a pathway to accelerate capability development and deliver mission-ready solutions across multiple domains.”

STE serves as a key integrator of Ukraine’s defense technology ecosystem, facilitating international partnerships, export coordination, and the scaling of advanced systems for operational deployment. Through this partnership, Red Cat will work alongside STE and Ukrainian developers to explore joint initiatives that align with evolving mission requirements in contested environments.

The collaboration builds on Red Cat’s broader strategy to deliver a fully integrated Family of Systems, combining aerial, ground, and maritime platforms with secure communications and scalable manufacturing, to support modern military and security operations. As global demand increases for rapidly deployable, resilient, and interoperable unmanned systems, the partnership underscores the importance of allied cooperation in advancing defense innovation and strengthening industrial capabilities.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com