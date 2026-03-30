Byline Bank Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank announced today that it has been named one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, recognizing the bank’s commitment to inclusive workplace practices.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies based on a nationwide survey of over 2.6 million online employee reviews spanning 4,700 midsize companies that operate in the U.S., evaluating them across 120 key performance indicators, with added weight given to drivers of workplace happiness such as culture, belonging and work-life balance.

“Supporting women’s career growth requires clear structures, consistent accountability and access to opportunity,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank. “This recognition reflects our focus on transparency, development, and flexibility so employees can build careers that grow with their lives.”

Byline supports women in the workplace by prioritizing transparency, access to opportunity, and flexibility. Examples include:

Job architecture, paygrade structures and career pathways are openly communicated to all employees, strengthening consistency around compensation decisions and clarity with advancement opportunities. Career mobility remains a strength, with 26% of open roles filled internally in 2025.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) play a key role in translating equity into day-to-day experience. The Women Empowered by Byline ERG offers leadership panels, networking, and professional development opportunities for women across all career stages.

Flexibility is central to Byline’s workplace practices, with remote and hybrid options offered where role appropriate. In 2025, most non-branch employees worked in flexible arrangements, supporting retention and long-term engagement.





Moreover, Byline’s approach is grounded in a holistic Total Rewards framework that integrates pay; benefits, health and wellness; work-life harmony; and professional development. Benefits such as paid parental leave, adoption and surrogacy assistance, fertility planning coverage, tuition reimbursement, and student loan repayment support employees through key life and career transitions.

“We hope this ranking highlights the organizations setting new standards for women in the workplace and serves as a valuable resource for those seeking employers aligned with their professional goals and values,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.6 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is a top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2025. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, X, LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Media contact:

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

caroline.thompson@akrete.com

Investor contact:

Brooks O. Rennie

Investor Relations Director, Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com