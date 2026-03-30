Miami, FL, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Nutrition, maker of clean-label sports nutrition supplements, today announced that Meghan Stoops, a Registered Dietitian and advisor to some of the country's most recognized digital health platforms, has named Naked Collagen Peptides the top-ranked collagen supplement of 2026 in an independently published professional review.

Stoops, whose clinical expertise informs the nutritional standards of multiple leading healthcare organizations spanning virtual chronic care management, women's health, and personalized medicine, evaluated more than 40 collagen peptide products using a weighted scoring framework before awarding Naked Nutrition the top position.

"This one takes the top spot for a reason that's genuinely hard to match: NSF content certification with explicit testing for heavy metals and pesticides, a single-ingredient formula from grass-fed European pasture-raised bovine hides, and a subscription price of approximately $0.62 per 10g of collagen." - Meghan Stoops, RD

About the Review

Stoops developed a weighted scoring model across seven criteria: collagen source and type (25%), third-party testing and heavy metal screening (20%), hydrolysis and bioavailability (15%), ingredient simplicity (15%), certifications and sourcing transparency (10%), customer reviews and mixability (10%), and standardized price per 10g of collagen (5%).

Of the 11 products that made her final list, Naked Collagen Peptides ranked first, with competitors including Vital Proteins, Sports Research, Further Food, and Great Lakes Wellness occupying the remaining positions.

Why Naked Nutrition Earned the Top Ranking

Stoops cited the following factors in her award of the top spot:

NSF Content Certification: Independent testing explicitly covering heavy metals and pesticides, a gap she noted across multiple competing products.

Single-Ingredient Formula: The unflavored Classic version contains one ingredient with no added flavors, sweeteners, gums, or fillers.

Grass-Fed European Sourcing: Bovine hides sourced from pasture-raised European cattle with verified grass-fed claims.

Best Price Per 10g: At approximately $0.62 per 10g of collagen on subscription, Naked Nutrition offers the lowest cost of any product in the roundup.

Manufacturing: Produced in a cGMP-certified facility.

About Meghan Stoops, RD

Meghan Stoops is a Registered Dietitian with a focus on nutrition and lifestyle modification for disease prevention and long-term health. She serves in an advisory capacity across several health technology and virtual care organizations, including platforms focused on personalized medicine, chronic condition management, and women's health. Her clinical perspective and independent product assessments are published directly to her professional LinkedIn audience.

About Naked Nutrition

Founded in 2014, Naked Nutrition produces clean-label sports nutrition supplements with a commitment to ingredient simplicity and third-party testing. Naked Collagen Peptides is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised European bovine hides, NSF certified, and manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility.

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