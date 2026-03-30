AI in Drug Discovery Market to Hit USD 10.29 Bn by 2031 with Quantum Machine Learning Advancing Rapidly at 27%+ CAGR - Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market size was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2026 to reach USD 10.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 25.94% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market is driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies across pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Organizations are leveraging AI-driven platforms to accelerate drug discovery timelines, reduce development costs, and improve success rates in identifying viable drug candidates. The integration of advanced analytics, machine learning, and big data is transforming traditional drug discovery processes into more efficient and predictive workflows.

AI technologies enable faster identification of drug targets, optimization of molecular structures, and prediction of clinical outcomes, significantly reducing time-to-market for new therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly collaborating with technology providers to harness AI capabilities for drug design, repurposing, and biomarker discovery. Rising investments in research and development, coupled with increasing availability of large biological datasets, is further supporting market growth. AI is also enhancing precision medicine initiatives by enabling personalized drug development based on patient-specific data. As regulatory bodies and healthcare stakeholders recognize the value of AI in improving drug discovery efficiency, adoption is expected to continue accelerating across the global life sciences industry.

“Current evidence indicates that AI adoption in drug discovery is progressing alongside broader digitalization trends, with measurable but evolving commercial impact” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “This assessment reflects consistently structured research processes and cross-verified inputs, providing decision-makers with a balanced, comparable view relative to other available studies.”

AI in Drug Discovery Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of artificial intelligence in drug discovery market, driven by the strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced digital infrastructure, and high investment in AI research. The region continues to lead in innovation and early adoption of AI-driven drug discovery platforms.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by collaborative research initiatives, increasing funding for AI applications in healthcare, and a strong focus on innovation in pharmaceutical research.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding biotechnology sectors, increasing investments in AI technologies, and growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

AI in Drug Discovery Market Trends & Forecast

Increasing Use of AI for Target Identification and Drug Design

AI technologies are enabling faster and more accurate identification of drug targets and optimization of candidate molecules, improving efficiency in early-stage drug discovery.

Growing Collaborations Between Pharma and AI Companies

Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical firms and AI technology providers are accelerating innovation and enabling the development of advanced drug discovery platforms.

AI in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation Overview

By Component

Software

Service

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Quantum Machine Learning

By Application

Target Identification & Validation

Hit Generation & Prioritization

Lead Optimization

Candidate Screening

Drug Repurposing

De Novo Drug Design

Pre-Clinical Safety & Toxicity Assessment

By Drug Type

Small Molecule

Biologics

Gene And Cell Therapy

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Academic & Research Institutes



Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of APAC

Middle East And Africa

Middle East

GCC

Turkey

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest Of Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest Of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market?utm_source=globenewswire

AI in Drug Discovery Market Competitive Outlook

The artificial intelligence in drug discovery market features a mix of global pharmaceutical companies and specialized AI-driven technology firms focusing on innovation, platform development, and strategic collaborations. Market participants are investing in advanced algorithms, expanding data capabilities, and forming partnerships to enhance drug discovery efficiency and maintain competitive advantage.

Major Companies in the AI in Drug Discovery Market include:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC



Atomwise Inc.

BenevolentAI

Insilico Medicine

Schrödinger, Inc.

Exscientia plc

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

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