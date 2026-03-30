Best Jewelry Gifts for Mom Highlighted in Cate & Chloe's Mother's Day Sale

Phoenix, Arizona, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Mother’s Day approaching on May 10th, Cate & Chloe has launched its annual Mother’s Day sale on Walmart.com, giving shoppers early access to a full collection of mother daughter jewelry and sentimental pieces designed to honor the mothers in their lives.

Melody 18k White Gold Plated Heart Necklace

At the center of this year’s collection is the Melody 18k White Gold Plated Heart Necklace, a piece crafted in an elegant heart shape with “MOM” engraved at its center and adorned with shimmering simulated diamond crystals. The necklace is designed to reflect the strength, grace, and warmth of every mother, blending sentimental meaning with an everyday wearability that makes it a standout choice among the best jewelry gifts for mom this season.

“Finding a gift that truly honors a mother, one she will wear and remember is what our Mother’s Day collection is built around,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “The Melody necklace captures exactly that. It is a way to say something that words alone do not always reach.”

The full sale extends beyond the Melody necklace to include a wide range of Mother’s Day-specific jewelry available on Walmart.com. The collection spans necklaces, pendants, bracelets, and earrings, many featuring heart motifs, symbolic designs, and mother daughter jewelry styles built for gifting. Pieces are priced to offer accessible luxury, making them strong options for shoppers seeking quality without a high price barrier.

The timing aligns with a significant consumer spending season. According to the National Retail Federation, jewelry is expected to account for $6.8 billion in Mother’s Day spending this year, more than any other gift category. Consumer research also points to a clear preference: nearly half of Mother’s Day shoppers say finding a gift that feels unique or creates a lasting memory is their top priority. Cate & Chloe’s collection addresses both.

The full Cate & Chloe Mother’s Day collection is available now on Walmart.com while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040