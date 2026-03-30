Caffil: Annual Financial Report 2025 now available

 | Source: Caisse Française de Financement Local Caisse Française de Financement Local

Paris, March 30, 2026

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2025 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 30, 2026, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://sfil.fr/resultats-et-publications/

The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2025 will be available around mid-April 2026 on the website: https://sfil.fr/en/results-and-publications/

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Attachments

RFA Caffil 2025 Communiqué mise à dispo EN
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