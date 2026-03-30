Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Online Escape Room Returns with New STEM Challenges for High School Students

MADISON, Wis., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) launches the second edition of its Discover Dairy Careers digital escape room, challenging high school students to solve fresh mysteries while exploring the science behind modern dairy farming.

The new online adventure, “We Care For This Land,” is now available. This second edition challenges high school students to solve fresh mysteries while exploring the science behind modern dairy farming.

The updated online adventure, “Care of the Land,” is available now. Designed for students in grades 9–12, the latest version builds on the success of the original game with expanded STEM-based puzzles and deeper insight into how Wisconsin dairy farmers care for their land, animals and communities.

In this edition, students team up once again with detective Aggie Couture. This time, she travels across four Wisconsin dairy farms, where each stop presents new clues, hands-on challenges and unexpected twists. To advance, students must apply skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), all while uncovering how sustainability practices shape dairy’s future.

The 30-minute experience works best for teams of four to six students sharing a laptop or similar device with internet access. An educator guide accompanies the game to help teachers extend lessons beyond the screen.

DFW first launched the Discover Dairy Careers initiative in 2025 to help high school students explore career pathways in the state’s dairy industry. The new edition of the escape room expands that effort with deeper STEM education integration and new on-farm challenges.

“Students will enjoy stepping into the role of detectives as they explore how Wisconsin dairy farmers care for the land,” said Erika Schade, Community and Schools Manager at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “It’s an engaging way to see the conservation practices happening on Wisconsin dairy farms and understand how farmers are working every day to leave the land better for future generations."

The dairy industry is vital to Wisconsin's economy, providing more than 120,000 jobs and contributing $52.8 billion annually.

Explore virtual escape rooms and other educational programs at WisconsinDairy.org/Youth-and-Schools.

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About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

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