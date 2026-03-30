FitLife Brands Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

OMAHA, NE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced that it plans to report its financial performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

In addition, the Company announced that it will hold an investor conference call after market close on April 1, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 115536. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 500 different products online and through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.