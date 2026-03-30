Advanced Air Mobility Market Projected to Hit USD 121.53 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Air Mobility Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Advanced Air Mobility Market was valued at USD 14.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 121.53 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.04% during the forecast period of 2026–2035. This market is experiencing exponential growth due to the rising need for urban air travel, air taxis, and cargo deliveries, which is being driven by the high rate of technological advancements.

The use of electric propulsion, hybrid electric propulsion, autonomous flight technologies, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is revolutionizing the aviation industry. Investments by various aerospace companies, coupled with the development of favorable regulations, are driving the market for autonomous aircraft globally. Moreover, the development of smart cities is also driving the adoption of autonomous aircraft solutions.





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The U.S. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Market is valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 42.79 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.87% during the forecast period. The U.S. holds the highest market share in the global market due to the rising demand for air taxis, last-mile cargo delivery, and strong FAA support. The investments made by aerospace companies and the advancements in autonomous and VTOL technologies are further boosting the market in the U.S.

Rising Urban Congestion and Sustainability Needs Drive Market Growth

Increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in all major cities of the world are resulting in a need for alternative modes of transportation. Advanced Air Mobility not only promises quicker travel but also does so in a way that is not harmful to the environment. A lot of investments are being made by both governments and private companies, resulting in the rapid development of AAM.

Solutions offered by AAM help in reducing travel time, increasing efficiency, and reducing carbon footprint, all of which are in line with global sustainability objectives. The increasing use of eVTOL for passenger and cargo transportation is also contributing to the growth of the AAM industry.

High Costs and Infrastructure Challenges Restrain Market Growth

The AAM industry has growth prospects despite the challenges that it faces. The development costs of the AAM are high. The batteries of the AAM have low energy density. In addition, the industry requires the development of vertiports and charging stations.

The constraints in battery technology still affect flight range, payload capacity, and turnaround time. Moreover, financial risks associated with technology uncertainties and regulatory approvals act as hurdles for new entrants. Overcoming these hurdles involves improvements in battery technologies..

Advanced Air Mobility Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Vehicle Type

eVTOL aircraft were at the forefront in this market, with a revenue share of around 55% in 2025. This is because they are appropriate for urban air mobility and have low infrastructure requirements. STOL aircraft have been projected to grow at the highest rate.

By Propulsion Type

Electric propulsion held a market share of about 48% in 2025, primarily because of the zero-emission advantage of electric propulsion. Hybrid propulsion is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the increased range of hybrid propulsion.

By Operating Range

Short-range operations up to 100 km had the highest market share of around 52% in 2025 due to the high demand for air taxi services. Medium-range operations from 100 to 300 km are expected to have the highest CAGR due to the rise in demand for intercity travel and logistics.

By Application

The Urban Air Mobility, also known as air taxis, captured a market share of almost 46% in 2025, fueled by the growing requirement for efficient intra-city transport. The cargo & logistics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the increasing requirement for rapid delivery.

By End User

The commercial segment held the largest share of the market at around 41% in 2025. The segment was aided by investments in air taxi networks and urban mobility. The logistics service providers segment is likely to witness the fastest growth due to increasing demand for cargo transport services.

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Advanced Air Mobility Market Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the highest share of around 42.00% in 2025. The region is home to the largest aerospace companies and has the most advanced aviation infrastructure and supportive regulations. The region also receives robust government support and was the first to adopt AAM technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 25.67% during the forecast period, driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, increased investment in electric aircraft, and the rise of smart cities. Countries like China, India, and Japan are becoming potential markets due to the increasing need for efficient urban transportation solutions.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Airbus announced CityAirbus NextGen Evolution, which is equipped with increased range, enhanced battery technology, and modular designs for passenger and cargo services. Commercialization is scheduled for 2028.

In March 2025, Boeing, in partnership with Wisk Aero and Aurora Flight Sciences, completed piloted test flights of its autonomous eVTOL. Partnerships were announced for future urban cargo services.

Major Advanced Air Mobility Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Airbus S.A.S.

The Boeing Company

Joby Aviation

Archer Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Volocopter GmbH

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

Embraer S.A. (Eve Air Mobility)

Bell Textron Inc.

Hyundai (Supernal)

Beta Technologies

Pipistrel (Textron)

Neva Aerospace

Honda Motor Co. (eVTOL initiatives)

TCab Tech

Horizon Aircraft (New Horizon Aircraft Ltd.)

Sarla Aviation

Workhorse Group

Zipline

Advanced Air Mobility Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft

STOL (short takeoff and landing) aircraft

Conventional fixed-wing aircraft

By Propulsion Type

Gasoline

Turbine engines (turbo)

Reciprocating (piston) engines

Electric propulsion

Hybrid propulsion

By Operating Range

Short Range (Below 100 km)

Medium Range (100–300 km)

Long Range (Above 300 km)

By Application

Urban Air Mobility (Air Taxis)

Cargo & Logistics

Emergency Medical Services

Surveillance & Monitoring

Military & Government Operations

By End User

Commercial Operators

Logistics Service Providers

Government & Defense

Emergency Service Providers

Private Operators

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

URBAN MOBILITY DEMAND ANALYSIS – evaluates congestion patterns, commuter behavior, and adoption trends influencing AAM deployment across major cities globally.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION BENCHMARKING – analyzes advancements in propulsion systems, autonomous flight technologies, and aircraft design shaping the AAM ecosystem.

SAFETY & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK ANALYSIS – provides insights into certification pathways, airspace integration policies, and safety standards across regions.

INFRASTRUCTURE & VERTIPORT DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – assesses investments in vertiports, charging networks, and operational infrastructure supporting AAM scalability.

INVESTMENT & FUNDING LANDSCAPE – tracks venture capital, partnerships, and government funding driving innovation and commercialization.

COMPETITIVE TECHNOLOGY POSITIONING – evaluates key players, product pipelines, and strategic initiatives influencing market competition.

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