SparkChat by WiseSpark Expands to More Users in Thailand Through AIS Channels

Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiseSpark, the company behind SparkChat, today announced a major commercial milestone as SparkChat expands its reach through AIS, strengthening the company’s position as an emerging provider of AI workspace solutions for users, teams, and organizations in Thailand.

SparkChat is WiseSpark’s AI workspace for teams and organizations, combining multi-model AI, custom agents, and media creation in one unified platform.

SparkChat is an AI workspace designed to help organizations move beyond fragmented AI usage and adopt AI in a more practical, structured way. Instead of relying on multiple disconnected tools, teams can use SparkChat as a single environment for working with leading AI models, building custom AI agents, generating content, and applying AI across day-to-day workflows.

The platform includes core capabilities such as AI Agent Builder, Multi-Model Chat, and media creation tools for image, video, music, and voice. Together, these features support a broad range of business use cases, including content creation, research, analysis, marketing execution, customer support preparation, internal productivity, and workflow acceleration.

For organizations, SparkChat is positioned as more than an AI chat tool. It is designed as a workspace where teams can standardize how they use AI, reduce tool sprawl, and create repeatable workflows around specific roles and tasks. This gives businesses a more practical path to adoption than allowing employees to rely on scattered consumer AI tools with inconsistent outputs and no shared structure.

“We built SparkChat to make AI genuinely usable for real work,” said Worawisut Pinyoyang, Founder of WiseSpark. “For organizations, the challenge is no longer just access to AI models. The real challenge is turning AI into something teams can actually use consistently across writing, analysis, creative work, and operational workflows. That is what SparkChat is designed to solve.”

By expanding through AIS, WiseSpark demonstrates that a locally built AI platform can compete for placement in large-scale digital distribution environments while continuing to evolve toward broader organizational use cases. The milestone reflects growing demand for AI products that are not only powerful, but also easier to adopt, more relevant to local language and workflows, and more practical for real teams.

SparkChat is especially relevant for organizations looking to:

• give teams access to multiple AI models in one place

• create task-specific AI agents for internal use

• accelerate writing, analysis, and content workflows

• support media creation across text, image, video, music, and voice

• reduce friction from tool switching and fragmented AI usage

As WiseSpark continues to develop the next generation of SparkChat, the company is focused on improving platform reliability, usability, and team-oriented workflows to support broader adoption across business environments.

About WiseSpark

WiseSpark is a Thailand-based AI product company focused on building practical AI software for real-world use. The company develops products designed around usability, accessibility, and adoption, helping teams and organizations turn advanced AI into tools they can actually use.

For more information, visit:

https://www.wisespark.ai

About SparkChat

SparkChat is an AI workspace built for Thai users, teams, and organizations. It combines AI Agent Builder, Multi-Model Chat, and media creation tools for image, video, music, and voice into a single platform designed for writing, research, analysis, content creation, and AI-assisted workflows.

For more information, visit:

https://www.sparkchat.app

SparkChat was featured in a major Thailand AI ecosystem launch, marking an important commercial milestone for WiseSpark.

About WiseSpark AI

WiseSpark AI is an AI product studio and strategy partner that designs, builds, and runs SaaS‑grade AI tools for businesses, from multi‑model chat workspaces to fully managed AI Agent platforms and unified AI API gateways.

Press Inquiries

Worawisut Pinyoyang

press [at] wisespark.ai

https://www.wisespark.ai

466/23 Phaholyothin Road Samsaen Nai Phayathai Bangkok 10400

02 055 1300