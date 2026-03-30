WENDEL: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document 



PRESS RELEASE — MARCH 30, 2026

Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

2025 Universal Registration Document

Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2025, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Friday, March 30, 2026. It is available to the public, in French, pursuant to applicable regulations.

It includes:

the 2025 annual financial report,

the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ reports,

information regarding the fees paid in 2025 to the Statutory Auditors,

required information regarding the description of the share buyback program,

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the Sustainability Report.

This document may be viewed under “Regulated information” and “Shareholders’ Meetings” in the “Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also be available at the Company's head office, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris – France.

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than

April 7, 2026.

Shareholders’ Meeting as of May 21, 2026

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday May 21, 2026, at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at the Auditorium Cézanne Saint-Honoré, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris.

Agenda

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Q1 2026 Trading update – Financial communication as of March 31, 2026 (before-market release)



Thursday, May 21, 2026

Annual General Meeting



Thursday, July 30, 2026

H1 2026 results – Financial communication as of June 30, 2026, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Q3 2026 Trading update – Financial communication as of September 30, 2026 (before-market release)

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024 and 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and announced the acquisition of Committed Advisors in October 2025. As of December 31, 2025, Wendel Investment Managers manages 47 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.5 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook – Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts Christine Anglade: +33 6 14 04 03 87 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73 c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72 c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com Primatice Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 olivierlabesse@primatice.com Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 huguesschmitt@primatice.com Kekst CNC Todd Fogarty: +1 212 521 4854 todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com





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