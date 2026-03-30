Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL)

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vital Farms, Inc. (“Vital Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VITL) securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ERP implementation was important to Vital Farms’ operations, and “management and key crew members” had been investing “significant” time and attention to this roll-out; (2) the ERP implementation was imminent; (3) as such, Defendants knew, or were reckless in not knowing, that the ERP implementation would result in delays in shipments and/or production; (4) Defendants did not warn investors that implementing the ERP would result in delays of shipments and/or production, instead merely couching it as a hypothetical in their risk disclosures; (5) indeed, rather than warn investors, Defendants hyped up the imminent roll-out of the ERP, increasing their 2025 guidance from $740,000,000 to $770,000,000; and (6) as a result of the delay in shipments and/or production, Vital Farms would lose important retail shelf space, which would negatively impact Vital Farms’ business and operations.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Vital Farms should contact the Firm prior to the May 26, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .