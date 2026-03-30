Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 23 to March 27, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from March 23 to March 27, 2026

Puteaux, March 30, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 23 to March 27, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/23/2026FR001243512175,45424.2482XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/23/2026FR001243512160,71724.2764DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/23/2026FR00124351216,17423.9390TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/23/2026FR00124351215,65523.9499AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/24/2026FR001243512139,50024.3760XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/24/2026FR001243512165,50024.3340DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/24/2026FR001243512110,36924.3553TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/24/2026FR001243512113,36124.3561AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/25/2026FR001243512147,20024.6786XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/25/2026FR001243512159,80024.6737DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/25/2026FR001243512110,00024.6817TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/25/2026FR001243512111,00024.6611AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/26/2026FR001243512144,55424.4693XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/26/2026FR001243512164,70324.4243DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/26/2026FR001243512111,50024.4361TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/26/2026FR001243512113,00024.4264AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/27/2026FR001243512139,96024.1888XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/27/2026FR001243512159,20024.1529DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/27/2026FR001243512111,70024.1563TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/27/2026FR001243512113,00024.1632AQE
 Total662,34724.3713 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 23 to March 27, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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