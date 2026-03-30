Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 23 to March 27, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from March 23 to March 27, 2026

Puteaux, March 30, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 23 to March 27, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/23/2026 FR0012435121 75,454 24.2482 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/23/2026 FR0012435121 60,717 24.2764 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/23/2026 FR0012435121 6,174 23.9390 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/23/2026 FR0012435121 5,655 23.9499 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/24/2026 FR0012435121 39,500 24.3760 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/24/2026 FR0012435121 65,500 24.3340 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/24/2026 FR0012435121 10,369 24.3553 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/24/2026 FR0012435121 13,361 24.3561 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/25/2026 FR0012435121 47,200 24.6786 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/25/2026 FR0012435121 59,800 24.6737 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/25/2026 FR0012435121 10,000 24.6817 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/25/2026 FR0012435121 11,000 24.6611 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/26/2026 FR0012435121 44,554 24.4693 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/26/2026 FR0012435121 64,703 24.4243 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/26/2026 FR0012435121 11,500 24.4361 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/26/2026 FR0012435121 13,000 24.4264 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/27/2026 FR0012435121 39,960 24.1888 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/27/2026 FR0012435121 59,200 24.1529 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/27/2026 FR0012435121 11,700 24.1563 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/27/2026 FR0012435121 13,000 24.1632 AQE Total 662,347 24.3713



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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