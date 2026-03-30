Paris, March 30, 2026
Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026
The declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026 was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 30, 2026. This document is available to the public in accordance with current regulations and can be consulted in the "regulated information" section of the Company's website.
Investor Relations
Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami
michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com mamami@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
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