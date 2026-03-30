Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026

 | Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Paris, March 30, 2026

  
Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026

  

The declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026 was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 30, 2026. This document is available to the public in accordance with current regulations and can be consulted in the "regulated information" section of the Company's website.

  
Investor Relations                                                        
Michiel Klinkers                        Marouane Mami                                                            
michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com        mamami@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com

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Attachments

PR - Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026
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