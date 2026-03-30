Paris, March 30, 2026



Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026

The declaration of transactions in own shares completed on March 27, 2026 was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 30, 2026. This document is available to the public in accordance with current regulations and can be consulted in the "regulated information" section of the Company's website.



Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com mamami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

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