BUREAU VERITAS - Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie – March 30, 2026

Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

On March 30, 2026, Bureau Veritas filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’enregistrement universel 2025”) with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document was filed in xHTML format and has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force. It includes notably:

The 2025 annual financial report, comprising Bureau Veritas SA statutory financial statements and Group consolidated financial statements;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The Statutory Auditors' reports,

The information related to the fees paid to Statutory Auditors for the financial year 2025;

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program;

The environmental, social and governance information constituting the Sustainability report (“Rapport de durabilité”) and including the European Taxonomy.

The French-language version of the Universal Registration Document is available on Bureau Veritas’ website on the “Investor” webpage (https://group.bureauveritas.com) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's registered office – Tour Alto , 4 Place des Saisons, 92400 Courbevoie, France. It can be sent by e-mail upon request sent to the Investor Relations team.

In addition, the Universal Registration Document is published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the 5 consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) and the notes to the consolidated financial statements marked up with XBRL tags.

An English-language version of the 2025 Universal Registration Document is also available on Bureau Veritas’ website.

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About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.



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ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Karine Havas +33 (0) 7 79 52 69 21 +33 (0) 6 68 63 83 18 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com karine.havas@bureauveritas.com Colin Verbrugghe Frédéric Vallois +33 (0) 6 80 53 26 72 +33 (0) 6 21 66 31 04 colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com frederic.vallois@bureauveritas.com



Romain Gorge

romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com







Inès Lagoutte

ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com

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