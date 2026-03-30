Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 23 to 27, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE

                                                                                                                               DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 23 TO MARCH 27, 2026


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 23 to March 27, 2026:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-23FR001045120330,00032.033814XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-24FR001045120325,00032.588010XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-25FR001045120325,00033.242481XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-26FR001045120325,00033.188554XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-27FR001045120325,00032.779850XPAR
   TOTAL130,00032.738360 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 23 to 27, 2026
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