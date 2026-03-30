Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 23 to 27, 2026

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 23 TO MARCH 27, 2026





In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 23 to March 27, 2026:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-23 FR0010451203 30,000 32.033814 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-24 FR0010451203 25,000 32.588010 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-25 FR0010451203 25,000 33.242481 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-26 FR0010451203 25,000 33.188554 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-03-27 FR0010451203 25,000 32.779850 XPAR TOTAL 130,000 32.738360

Attachment