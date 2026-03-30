Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Gemini Space Station, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gemini securities: (i) pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 12, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"); or (ii) between September 12, 2025, and February 17, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GEMI.

Gemini Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform;

(2) Gemini had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations;

(3) accordingly, Gemini’s post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated;

(4) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and

(5) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Gemini Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GEMI or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Gemini you have until May 18, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Gemini Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Gemini Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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