Edmunds Selected as a Finalist in the 18th Annual Shorty Awards for ‘Project Triple Play’ Campaign

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmunds has been named a finalist in the 18th Annual Shorty Awards for its “Project Triple Play” campaign in the Local Campaign category, recognizing the company's successful approach to reaching consumers in Los Angeles, the nation’s largest car market, by tapping into LA baseball fandom and showcasing its online car shopping tools through real-world experiences.

Project Triple Play, Edmunds’ largest integrated marketing campaign to date, was built for Los Angeles during the 2025 baseball season. The campaign brought together partnerships with the Los Angeles Dodgers and superutility baseball player Tommy Edman to drive awareness of Edmunds’ free appraisal tools, including its Multi-Offer product , which provides car owners with up to three real, transactable offers alongside an Edmunds valuation for their vehicle. Later in the season, Edmunds partnered with 80-year-old burger institution Original Tommy’s for an experiential event that amplified the campaign.

Developed entirely in-house, the campaign combined social-first content, live activations, social creator partnerships and earned media — amplified across paid partner channels, creator networks and national media outreach — to connect Edmunds’ shopping tools to everyday consumer moments.

That included “ Edman on the Street ,” a social-first ad starring Tommy Edman alongside real Los Angeles drivers. Using a man-on-the-street format, the spot demonstrated how fast, easy and even fun it can be to check a vehicle’s value for free on Edmunds. The campaign also featured a large-scale National Cheeseburger Day activation with Original Tommy’s, where fans received a free “Triple Play Combo” meal after completing an appraisal.

In Los Angeles, the campaign drove a 111% increase in Google searches for “Edmunds” and a 22-point lift in ad recall, more than double benchmark levels, along with gains in engagement and appraisal activity.

“This campaign was intentionally built for Los Angeles from the start,” said Alison Anziska, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Edmunds. “That local foundation made it authentic, but what truly drove its impact was pairing something tangible with real utility from Edmunds — giving Angelenos immediate value in a challenging market, by helping them understand the value of their current vehicle before shopping so they can negotiate with confidence. That approach not only resonates with consumers, it also helps Edmunds deliver more informed, ready-to-transact shoppers to our dealer partners, and it’s a model we can build on well beyond Los Angeles. Being named a finalist is a testament to the team’s ability to bring that strategy to life in a way that felt authentic to LA.”

“In our 18th year, ‘Claim Your Era’ is more than a theme; it’s a declaration of adulthood, a reflective question and a call to action to digital storytellers,” said Junmian Sun, Managing Director of Shorty Awards. “This season’s finalists moved past ‘rented attention’ and algorithmic chasing. They claimed the era of creativity with gravity by building community, investing in their craft, and creating work people actively choose to return to rather than scroll past.”

Winners are selected by the Real Time Academy, including industry leaders from notable brands and organizations like Walt Disney Company, NFL, Digitas, Meta, Amazon, Google, Apple, Netflix, PETA, Bobbie, and more . We look forward to celebrating the winners at the Shorty Awards ceremony on May 19 in New York City.

Learn more about Edmunds’ Project Triple Play campaign here , view the Shorty Awards finalists here , and if you’d like to support the campaign, you can cast your vote here through April 8 .

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About the Shorty Awards

The Shorty Awards (also known as “The Shortys”) honor the most innovative work in digital and social media by brands, agencies and organizations.

Founded in 2008, the Shortys’ notable previous winners include Malala Yousafzai, Trevor Noah, Michelle Obama, Conan O’Brien, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and brands such as MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount, Digitas, HBO, Meta, Airbnb, Honda, UNICEF, and PepsiCo.

The Shortys’ mission is to celebrate, inspire and push the boundaries of excellence in digital storytelling. Entries are judged on the merits of creativity, strategy, and engagement by the Real Time Academy, a body of hand-selected industry experts and leaders. The public can also weigh in and select their favorite Shorty Awards contenders during Audience Honor Voting.

Currently, the Shortys have two annual competitions, the flagship Shorty Awards and Shorty Impact Awards, dedicated to honoring the best work with a positive social impact.

FIND THE SHORTY AWARDS ONLINE

Website: www.shortyawards.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shorty-awards

Twitter: @shortyawards

Instagram: @shortyawards

YouTube: www.youtube.com/shortyawards

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