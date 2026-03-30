Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

Solutions 30 SE has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as well as with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), its annual financial report as at 31 December 2025. The report is available on the Solutions30 website (www.solutions30.com), in the Investors section, under Publications / Financial Reports and Documents.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

Contact



Individual Shareholders:

actionnaires@solutions30.com - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63



Analysts/Investors:

investor.relations@solutions30.com



Press:

media.relations@solutions30.com

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