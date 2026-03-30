Payment Choice Coalition Welcomes Currency Exchange International as New 2026 Champion

GREAT FALLS, Va., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI) is the latest company to join the Payment Choice Coalition (PCC) – an expanding initiative driven by the top executives of companies providing critical infrastructure for the cash ecosystem. The PCC is focused on raising awareness of why cash is critical for our payments system, and on promoting passage of the bipartisan Payment Choice Act . This Act would preserve the right to pay with cash for basic necessities at brick & mortar retailers.

CXI, a leading provider of currency exchange services and technology serving customers through CXI’s branches, home delivery and over 1,400 U.S. banks and credit unions, now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with a formidable roster of companies, advocacy groups and thought leaders working to protect Americans’ rights to pay for goods and services using cash, including Brink’s , Fifth Third Bank , NCR Atleos , Loomis US , Diebold Nixdorf , Giesecke & Devrient , Western Union , CONTROLTEK, Sesami , Cennox , Crane Payment Innovations , Lowers Risk Group , and Rochester Armored Car .

“Our belief has always been that payments should be safe, easy, and highly accessible,” said CXI President and CEO Randolph Pinna. “Cash remains a convenient and reliable payment option for millions of consumers and travelers every day, and is especially vital when electronic payment options are not working or available. We saw what the Payment Choice Coalition accomplished in its first year and are proud to stand with our industry peers to ensure that consumer choice, privacy, and economic fairness are preserved across the U.S.”

The Payment Choice Coalition’s mission is further bolstered by a network of like-minded researchers and advocates, including the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA), Cash Essentials , Cash Matters , the European Security Transport Association (ESTA), the UC Irvine Institute for Money, Technology & Financial Inclusion (IMTFI), the Secure Cash & Transport Association , and Consumer Action.

The bipartisan Payment Choice Act of 2025 ( H.R.1138 / S.2326 ), sponsored in the House of Representatives by Congressmen. John Rose (R-TN-06) and Donald Norcross (D-NJ-01) and in the Senate by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and John Fetterman (D-PA), will require retail establishments to accept cash payments for purchases of $500 or less, with reasonable exceptions. National research conducted by the Siena Research Institute found that more than 4-in-5 Americans stated they would support legislation requiring retailers to accept cash payments. Furthermore, 84% of Americans oppose the U.S. becoming a fully cashless society, recognizing the importance of cash for budget management, crisis resilience, and data privacy. Jeff Thinnes, whose company, JTI, represents the Payment Choice Coalition, said “We’re hopeful this fresh data on voter attitudes and expectations regarding cash will pave the way for Congress to pass the PCA and send the bill to the White House for the President’s signature.”

ABOUT THE PAYMENT CHOICE COALITION

The Payment Choice Coalition (PCC) is an initiative of companies, advocacy groups, thought leaders, and engaged citizens with the shared aim of raising awareness about the importance of preserving payment choice for consumers and facilitating the passage of the Payment Choice Act. Learn more: https://paymentchoicecoalition.com/ .

ABOUT CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Company-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

MEDIA CONTACT

Will Weaver, FINN Partners

will.weaver@finnpartners.com

(615) 419-7248