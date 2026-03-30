McElligott Digital Marketing Releases 2025 Google Ads Benchmark Report Highlighting Rising Costs and Performance Trends

Seligman, MO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Google Ads benchmark report from McElligott Digital Marketing provides a detailed look at cost trends, conversion performance, and network-level insights across more than 100 actively managed accounts.

Multi-year Google Ads performance trends (2023–2025), highlighting rising costs and changes in campaign efficiency across industries.

The report analyzes data from 2023 through 2025 across multiple industries, offering a real-world view of how Google Ads performance is evolving over time.

Unlike traditional benchmark reports based on one-time snapshots or third-party data, this analysis is built from campaigns actively managed and optimized on an ongoing basis.

Key Findings from the 2025 Benchmark Report

Cost per click continues to rise across most industries, reflecting increased competition

Google Search remains the primary driver of conversions across nearly all industries

Display and YouTube contribute significantly to impressions but a smaller share of direct conversions

Conversion rates vary widely by industry, with service-based businesses typically outperforming longer sales cycle industries

Network diversification has increased from 2023 to 2025, with more accounts utilizing multiple campaign types

A portion of accounts generated zero conversions despite spend, highlighting inefficiencies in campaign setup and tracking

Industry-Level Performance Insights

The report includes detailed benchmarks across industries such as:

Home Services

Legal

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Technology & SaaS

Manufacturing

Insurance & Financial Services

Performance metrics analyzed include:

Cost per click (CPC)

Conversion rate (CVR)

Cost per lead (CPA)

Conversion value and efficiency

Network-Level Insights (Search vs Display vs YouTube)

In addition to overall benchmarks, the report includes a breakdown of performance by Google Ads network.

Across industries:

Search consistently delivers the highest conversion volume and strongest efficiency

Display and YouTube drive large-scale visibility and impressions

Network usage has expanded over time, with more campaigns incorporating multiple networks

These insights provide a clearer understanding of how different campaign types contribute to overall performance.

Multi-Year Trends (2023–2025)

By analyzing three years of data, the report highlights:

Increasing advertising costs across most industries

Growing performance gaps between well-structured and poorly managed accounts

A shift toward more diversified campaign strategies

Expert Commentary

“What we’re seeing is that performance is becoming more dependent on structure and optimization, not just budget,” said David McElligott, founder of McElligott Digital Marketing.

“Costs are rising, but accounts that are properly built and maintained are still able to perform efficiently.”

Methodology

The benchmark data is based on more than 100 Google Ads accounts that were actively managed, audited, or analyzed by McElligott Digital Marketing.

The dataset includes:

Lead generation-focused campaigns

Multiple industries and geographic markets across the United States

Performance data tracked consistently from 2023 through 2025

Metrics are calculated using aggregated account performance to reflect real-world campaign behavior over time.

View the Full Report

The full 2025 Google Ads benchmark report, including industry breakdowns and network-level performance data, is available here:

https://mdmppc.com/google-ads-benchmarks/2025/

About McElligott Digital Marketing

McElligott Digital Marketing specializes in Google Ads management for service-based businesses and industries requiring advanced verification, including garage door companies, locksmiths, and plumbers.

The company manages campaigns daily and oversees millions in annual ad spend, focusing on improving performance while reducing wasted budget.

Comparison of Google Ads performance metrics across years, including CPC, CPA, and conversion rate changes from 2023 to 2025.

About McElligott Digital Marketing

McElligott Digital Marketing, a leading online marketing agency in Northwest Arkansas and the Ozarks, My wife and I have been managing Google Ads for over 9 years now, we are both certified Google Partners. We specialize in service-based companies in B2C industries but have a solid handle on the ecommerce arena as well. We currently manage over $4.5 Million dollars in annual ad spend across all of our clients, we do not outsource our work you work and communicate directly with us. For us, it’s about more than just business it’s about building meaningful relationships and contributing to our clients’ success stories in every way we can. After all, their triumphs are a reflection of our collaborative spirit and commitment.

Press Inquiries

David McElligott

dave [at] mdmppc.com

https://mdmppc.com