Medicine and Money Show Launches New Book and Free Global Financial Education Hub for Doctors

Longview, TEXAS, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medicine & Money Show, a free educational platform focused on financial literacy for physicians and medical professionals, announced the launch of its new book, Freedom For Doctors: A Physician’s Guide to Financial and Personal Liberation, along with an expanded website and podcast designed to help doctors achieve financial independence beyond traditional retirement plans.

Dr. Joseph Ryan Smolarz, MD, MBA and Founder of Medicine & Money Show





Founded by Dr. Joseph Ryan Smolarz, MD, MBA, the platform addresses a growing issue in healthcare: despite high incomes, many physicians struggle with long-term wealth creation, student loan repayment, and burnout well into mid-career.

Released on Amazon on November 21, 2025, Freedom For Doctors has already received multiple five-star reviews from early readers. The book outlines practical strategies to help physicians regain control of their finances, time, and professional fulfillment—without relying on paid financial advisors or expensive coaching programs.

“Doctors are trained to save lives, not manage money,” said Dr. Smolarz. “Many reach their 40s still buried under student loans, working longer hours, and feeling stuck despite earning well. This book and platform exist to close that gap—without charging doctors for access to basic financial education.”

Unlike generic personal finance content, The Medicine & Money Show is built specifically for medical professionals. Dr. Smolarz, an Otolaryngologist with an MBA and experience in medical innovation and commercial real estate, brings firsthand insight into the financial pressures unique to physicians. His background includes patented medical inventions and years of experience in self-storage and assisted living real estate development.

In addition to its educational content, the platform has introduced the MedMoney Incubator, a free community space where physicians and medical professionals can connect, discuss financial goals, share experiences, and seek guidance from peers navigating similar challenges. The initiative aims to foster collaboration and real-world learning beyond traditional one-way content.

MedMoneyShow, offers free blogs, guides, calculators, and educational resources covering investing, debt repayment, retirement planning, and wealth-building strategies tailored to doctors at every career stage. The accompanying Medicine & Money Podcast, available on YouTube, expands on these topics through long-form discussions and real-world examples.

“Most financial advice online wasn’t designed for physicians,” Dr. Smolarz added. “My goal is to build a free, global community where doctors can learn from someone who understands both medicine and money—because I’ve lived both.”

Freedom For Doctors is available now on Amazon. Additional episodes and long-form financial education for physicians are available on the Medicine & Money Show YouTube podcast channel.

Medicine and Money Show Podcast Logo

About Medicine and Money Show

Medicine and Money Show is a free educational platform created to help doctors, physicians, and medical professionals understand money, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom beyond their 401(k).

Press Inquiries

Dr. Joseph Ryan Smolarz

rsmolarz [at] medmoneyshow.com

https://medmoneyshow.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=IsurI56oeuk