Victoria Cruise Lines Opens 2026 with World’s Largest River Cruise Ships with Launch of 590-Passenger Victoria Isabella

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Cruise Lines makes history once again as it launches its 2026 season with the welcome addition of the largest and most advanced electric-hybrid vessel on China’s fabled Yangtze River—the Victoria Isabella. The American-managed company previously set the record for the world’s largest river cruise ship when the lavish Victoria Sabrina set sail in 2020. At 17,000 gross tons, the newest edition to its fleet of five-star vessels is virtually identical with six luxurious passenger decks accommodating up to 590 discerning guests.

In addition to pushing the boundaries of eco-friendly innovation with a hybrid-electric engine designed to protect the Yangtze’s precious resources by drastically reducing emissions, the Victoria Isabella is also the first luxury passenger ship on the river equipped with an escalator.





The inaugural voyage of the 2026 season commenced earlier this month after the Victoria Isabella had already performed above expectations during a series of trial journeys culminating with a celebratory Chinese New Year program.

The Victoria Isabella boasts 236 well-appointed Superior Staterooms featuring all the comforts of a five-star hotel with private balconies from which to view the impressive, mist-shrouded Three Gorges and other Insta-worthy scenery along Asia’s longest river.

Discerning passengers can optionally enhance their experience with one of 22 additional Executive Suites featuring more spacious accommodations and access to Victoria Cruise Lines’ upgraded Luxury Amenities package, while two aptly-named Shangri-La Suites offer the opportunity to sail the Yangtze in true luxury style.



Guests can enhance their experience by upgrading to an Executive Suites (left) or Shangri-La Suite (right)

As an American-managed company tailoring its product for discerning American, European and Australian guests and adhering to strict U.S. safety standards, Victoria Cruise Lines has remained the undisputed service leader since it pioneered luxury river cruising on the Yangtze in 1994.

Now, after more than 30 years as the preeminent line on China’s Yangtze River, the company embarks on its next phase of development, an ambitious plan to introduce a new line of ships in line with the size, comfort and elegance of the Victoria Isabella and Victoria Sabrina.

While its groundbreaking ship designs have garnered a lot of attention in recent years, it is the onboard experience which truly sets the company apart with travel advisors consistently citing its well-trained staff and unrivaled culinary program—curated specifically for the Western palate—among the top reasons they trust Victoria Cruise Lines with their valued clients.

“The Three Gorges Dam has improved navigation on the river, paving the way for these massive ships while allowing us to venture deeper into the river’s pristine tributaries to some of the most tranquil locations in the Eastern hemisphere which weren’t feasible when we introduced the world to the Yangtze 30 years ago,” said Benson Wu, President of Victoria Cruise Lines. “As a result, this is the optimal time to explore Asia’s longest river in comfort and style,” he added.

The Victoria Isabella joins the Victoria Sabrina, Victoria Jenna, Victoria Anna and Victoria Katarina—each of which has earned the coveted five-star rating from the China Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Departures for the Victoria Isabella start at $1,100 per person, based on double occupancy, March 15 through Nov. 25, 2026.

Victoria Cruise Lines’ majestic fleet offers four-night upstream and three-night downstream private-balcony journeys between Chongqing and Yichang starting at $900 per person, based on double occupancy, as well as seven-night roundtrip Chongqing departures from $1,800 per person, double occupancy.

Victoria offers a package of expertly curated excursions such as a tranquil journey along one of the Yangtze’s tributary rivers or streams and a guided tour of one of the many scenic or cultural treasures around Fengdu. Passengers will also visit the Three Gorges Dam to observe the world’s largest and most impressive hydro-electric project (excursions vary depending on itinerary and may be substituted based on river conditions). The package of daily excursions is $100 per person. Travelers who wish to delve deeper into the river’s history and scenery can also take advantage of additional optional excursions from an additional $45 per person.

Victoria Cruise Lines’ Luxury Amenities package is available as an add-on charge starting at $400 per person, depending on the ship (included at no extra charge for guests pre-booking Executive or Shangri-La Suites) and provides enhanced VIP perks such as “white glove” service, exclusive happy hour, upgraded dining options, complimentary Wi-Fi and access to exclusive ship areas.

Consumers can book Victoria Cruise Lines’ Yangtze River cruises through their trusted local travel advisor as part of a larger tour package. Contact Victoria Cruise Lines at 212-818-1680. Visit www.victoriacruiselines.com for additional details or to learn more about seasonal promotions, including our limited-time 2-for-1 offer on select bookings.

Media Contact :

Josh Kahn

josh@victoriacruises.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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