BioCleaners Directory Launches Free Nationwide Search Tool for Biohazard Cleanup Services

CANFIELD, Ohio, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCleaners Directory (https://biocleanersdirectory.com), the national online directory exclusively for bio-restoration and biohazard cleanup companies, today announced the launch of its free nationwide search tool connecting consumers with qualified local professionals.

BioCleaners Directory, the free nationwide search tool connects users with biohazard cleanup professionals across all 50 states at biocleanersdirectory.com

The platform allows users to search by location and service type to find companies specializing in crime scene cleanup, biohazard decontamination, hoarding remediation, mold removal, water damage restoration, and odor removal. Results include detailed company profiles with services offered, service areas, and contact information.

"When someone needs biohazard cleanup, they're usually dealing with one of the worst days of their life," said Mike Tarantino, founder of BioCleaners Directory. "They shouldn't have to wade through general contractor listings to find a qualified specialist. That's the problem we built this to solve."

What Makes BioCleaners Directory Different

Unlike general home service directories, BioCleaners Directory lists only bio-restoration professionals, not general contractors or unrelated service providers. Every listing is a company that specializes in biohazard and restoration work.

The directory currently includes over 2,000 company listings across all 50 states. Bio-restoration companies can claim their free listing at https://biocleanersdirectory.com to manage their profile, update service areas, and connect directly with customers searching for their services.

A Resource for Property Managers and Insurance Adjusters

The platform serves as a go-to resource for property managers, real estate professionals, and insurance adjusters who regularly need to locate certified biohazard cleanup providers. Users can search by specific service type, from crime scene cleanup (https://biocleanersdirectory.com/services/crime-scene-cleanup) to hoarding remediation (https://biocleanersdirectory.com/services/hoarding-cleanup), and find providers in their area instantly.

"Bio-restoration is a specialized field, and the people who need these services deserve a directory that reflects that," Tarantino added. "We're completely free to search, and companies can claim their listing at no cost."

About BioCleaners Directory

BioCleaners Directory is the national online directory for bio-restoration and biohazard cleanup companies across the United States. The platform connects homeowners, property managers, and businesses with qualified professionals specializing in crime scene cleanup, biohazard decontamination, hoarding remediation, mold removal, water damage restoration, and odor removal. Free to search at https://biocleanersdirectory.com.

BioCleaners Directory location search results showing verified biohazard cleanup companies in California, with filters for service type and city

About BioCleaners Directory

BioCleaners Directory is the national online directory for bio-restoration and biohazard cleanup companies across the United States. We connect homeowners, property managers, and businesses with qualified local professionals when they need help most. Search by location to find companies specializing in crime scene cleanup, biohazard decontamination, hoarding remediation, mold removal, water damage restoration, and odor removal. Every listing is a bio-restoration professional — not a general contractor or unrelated service. Browse detailed company profiles with services offered, service areas, and contact information. Our directory is completely free to search and use. Bio-restoration companies can claim their free listing to manage their profile and connect with customers actively searching for their services. Upgraded options are available for expanded coverage and premium placement.

Press Inquiries

Mike Tarantino

mike@biocleanersdirectory.com

330-501-9763

https://biocleanersdirectory.com/

2979 Whispering Pines Dr, Canfield Ohio 44406

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=EPIbgDvQkR8