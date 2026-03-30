SMCI Class Action Reminder: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Super Micro Computer, Inc. Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026. Super Micro is a technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance server and storage systems, primarily for artificial intelligence (“AI”), data center, and cloud solutions customers.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Super Micro Computers, Inc. (SMCI) Failed to Disclose Violations of U.S. Export Control Laws

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a significant portion of the Company’s sales of servers were to companies based in China; (2) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; and (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 19, 2026, after the market closed, the U.S. Justice Department announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with Super Micro for engaging in a “scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China” in violation of U.S. export control laws. The announcement stated these activities were done “all to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law” and enabled the sale of “approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers” between 2024 and 2025.

According to the DOJ, Yih-Shyan Liaw (the Company’s co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang (“a general manager in the [Super Micro’s] Taiwan office,” and Ting-Wei Sun (“a third-party broker and fixer”) “conspired to systematically divert [Super Micro’s] servers with certain GPUs to China without a license to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce.” According to media reports, the GPUs are Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips.

On this news, Super Micro’s stock price fell $10.26, or 33.3%, to close at $20.53 per share on March 20, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Super Micro Computers, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 26, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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