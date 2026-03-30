Billor for Lease Sponsors Program Advances with TAG Truck Center as Strategic Asset Partner

RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, a Technology Ecosystem combining Freight and Technology for Truck Drivers and Freight Brokers, announces the continued advancement of its Billor for Lease Sponsors program through a strategic collaboration with TAG Truck Center. The partnership reflects the evolution of a growing asset sponsorship model designed to align experienced equipment providers with Billor’s operational platform.





Billor team visiting TAG Truck Center

Billor for Lease Sponsors was created to establish structured integration between asset partners and Billor’s ecosystem. The program enables qualified equipment providers to place trucks directly into Billor’s technology-driven network, where assets are supported by integrated freight access, operational infrastructure, and structured driver programs focused on consistency and disciplined execution.

The relationship with TAG Truck Center began in May 2024, when Billor acquired its initial truck units from TAG to support expansion across its network. Those early transactions established a foundation of commercial trust and operational alignment. Since then, the collaboration has evolved into structured participation within the Billor for Lease Sponsors program.

Founded in 2007, TAG Truck Center is a recognized commercial truck dealer and service provider operating across multiple states. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and nearly two decades of industry experience, TAG brings established credibility and fleet expertise to the program.

Rather than representing a transactional arrangement, Billor for Lease Sponsors reflects a structured partnership framework. By aligning established equipment providers with Billor’s freight and technology infrastructure, the program supports operational discipline while strengthening ecosystem integration.

Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor, alongside the first trucks deployed under Billor for Lease Sponsors.

“This program represents a structured approach to aligning equipment partners with our operational platform,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor. “Through Billor for Lease Sponsors, we are able to integrate reliable assets into our ecosystem while maintaining the operational standards and technological infrastructure that define our model.”

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” is reshaping the highly fragmented, one-trillion-dollar trucking industry through a scalable and innovative Technology Ecosystem built for Truck Drivers, Freight Brokers, and Autonomous Trucks.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact us at ir@billor.us .

To learn more about the Billor for Lease Sponsors program, visit https://billor.us/for-sponsors

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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