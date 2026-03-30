PEMCO and Cal Raleigh Kick Off “Get Caught Reading” Challenge to Inspire Young Readers Across the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance is teaming up with All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners to encourage kids across the Pacific Northwest to pick up a book and get excited about reading through the brand-new Get Caught Reading Challenge.

Launching March 26 and running through the Mariners’ regular season, the challenge invites parents and legal guardians to snap a photo of their K–12 youth reading anywhere — at home, at the park, on the go, or even at a ballgame. Share a photo and submit a form for a chance to win prizes, including autographed items from Raleigh.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment from PEMCO and Raleigh to support youth across the region by recognizing the role reading plays in building brighter futures. By encouraging kids to read wherever they are and take pride in being “caught” with a book, the challenge aims to motivate students to keep turning pages, keep setting goals, and keep believing in themselves.

To help bring the campaign into communities across the Northwest, PEMCO is partnering with Every Child A Reader, an award-winning national nonprofit that provides kids, teachers, caregivers, and librarians with access to free reading materials and resources, to promote reading. Posters promoting the challenge will appear in libraries, schools, bookstores, and community centers throughout the Pacific Northwest, encouraging young readers to participate and become the hero of their own stories.

“Reading opens the door to imagination, discovery and new possibilities,” said Allison Leep, PEMCO’s Head of Social Impact. “Through this partnership with Cal Raleigh, we want to inspire kids across the Northwest to unlock their potential and dream big.”

For Raleigh, the challenge reflects the role reading and learning can play in helping young people pursue their goals.

“I didn’t take the most traditional path, and that’s okay,” Raleigh said. “I just kept working, stayed focused, and believed it would pay off. Partnering with PEMCO lets me share that mindset with kids around the Northwest and hopefully show them that reading and learning can really change what’s possible for them.”

To learn more about how to participate, submit entries and view official rules, visit go.pemco.com/caughtreading.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for more than 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.