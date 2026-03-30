Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 30 March 2026
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 23 March 2026 to 27 March 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-03-23
|BUY
|745
|8.240268
|6 139.00
|XAMS
|2026-03-23
|SELL
|1321
|8.328085
|11 001.40
|XAMS
|2026-03-24
|BUY
|107
|8.378037
|896.45
|XAMS
|2026-03-24
|SELL
|62
|8.409677
|521.40
|XAMS
|2026-03-25
|BUY
|489
|8.336094
|4 076.35
|XAMS
|2026-03-25
|SELL
|325
|8.356923
|2 716.00
|XAMS
|2026-03-26
|BUY
|646
|8.523529
|5 506.20
|XAMS
|2026-03-26
|SELL
|1151
|8.549392
|9 840.35
|XAMS
|2026-03-27
|BUY
|1100
|8.615000
|9 476.50
|XAMS
|2026-03-27
|SELL
|678
|8.666814
|5 876.10
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q1 2026: 18 May 2026
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
Attachment