John Camden Joins The Bank of Glen Burnie as Part of the Planned Opening of a New Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland

GLEN BURNIE, Md., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank of Glen Burnie® (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Burnie Bancorp (OTCQX: GLBZ), announced today that it will establish a new Loan Production Office (LPO) in Annapolis, Maryland. This expansion enables the Bank to enlarge its footprint beyond the six branches that currently operate in northern Anne Arundel County and fill a crucial gap in community banking within the region. The LPO will serve the commercial lending and deposit needs of small to medium sized businesses across the area and will facilitate additional growth opportunities for commercial and lending services in the southern part of the county.

Located at 2525 Riva Road, suite 141, the Annapolis LPO is tentatively scheduled to open mid-April and will serve customers by appointment only. The Bank also announced the hiring of John Camden, who joins the Bank as Vice President and Annapolis Market Executive. Camden, under the leadership of Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, Jonathan Shearin, will be responsible for business development and outreach and together they will drive the Bank’s growth activities and build banking relationships in the Annapolis market.

“We are thrilled to enter the dynamic and vibrant Annapolis market. Over the past few years, we have added products and services available to commercial customers that bring big bank options to customers along with the local, personalized service that sets us apart from our competitors and allows us to be a trusted partner. We continue to invest in the local success of the customers and local businesses we serve,” said Mark Hanna, President and CEO. “We have an incredible team ready to build relationships, grow deposits, and meet the lending needs in Annapolis and this expansion represents a significant step forward toward our long-term growth objectives.”

Prior to joining the Bank, Camden served as Vice President of Commercial Banking in the mid-Atlantic area at First National Bank where he managed a $60MM commercial loan portfolio and generated $10MM in wealth production. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Commercial Branch Manager and later a Market Relationship Manager at Sandy Spring Bank, recently acquired by Atlantic Union Bank. Camden holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from University of Maryland Global Campus.

“John is an industry veteran with extensive commercial lending experience. His community service, leadership experience, deep ties to Annapolis, and strong relationships within the local community make him ideally suited to lead the Bank’s growth efforts in this market,” said Shearin.

A long-time resident of Anne Arundel County, Camden resides in the Manhattan Beach Community with his wife and three boys. A decorated community leader, Camden was a Maryland Bankers Association “Next Leader in Banking” honoree, a Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Graduate, and was also recognized as an “Annapolis Finest 40 Under 40” honoree by the Maryland Chapter of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He is a member of several community groups including Annapolis Business Connections, the Touchdown Club of Annapolis, and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce. With strong connections to the United States Naval Academy (USNA), Camden has been a volunteer youth ice hockey coach with Navy Youth Hockey for the past 17 years and enjoys sponsoring USNA midshipmen.

“I am excited to join The Bank of Glen Burnie and the Bank’s focus on community values are well aligned with my community-centered approach to business development,” stated John Camden. “Growing the Annapolis market will create new growth opportunities and I look forward to being a part of the trajectory that lies ahead as we strive to meet the diverse financial needs of local businesses and to help them build financial success.”

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® (the “Bank”) is a locally owned community bank with six Anne Arundel County branches. The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking, including accepting demand and time deposits and originating loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at thebankofglenburnie.com. NMLS# 478089.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.