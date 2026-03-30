Leading Brands to Share ESG and Climate Strategies at Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit





London, 30 March 2026 – BizClik and Sustainability Magazine has announced a distinguished lineup of Chief Sustainability Officers and sustainability leaders for Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit, taking place at Navy Pier, Chicago, on 21-22 April. The two-day event will bring together senior executives from some of the world's most recognised brands to address the evolving role of sustainability leadership in driving business transformation and measurable impact.

Among the confirmed speakers are Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors; Beth Hart, Chief Sustainability & Social Impact Officer at McDonald's; Jen Huffstetler, Chief Sustainability Officer at HP; and Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross. They will be joined by sustainability leaders from PepsiCo, Baxter International, Fifth Third Bank and many more.

The summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and workshops exploring critical topics including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, supply chain sustainability, climate action and the expanding mandate of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) role. Attendees will gain practical insights into how leading organisations are integrating sustainability into core business operations whilst navigating regulatory pressures and stakeholder expectations.

Redefining the CSO mandate

NetApp Chief Sustainability Officer Nicola Acutt will deliver a keynote exploring how sustainability leaders can drive impact by stepping beyond traditional remits. Drawing on her leadership journey, Nicola will make the case for "getting outside", both literally and mentally, to unlock new opportunities for business transformation. Her session examines how reconnecting with the natural world and expanding the CSO's scope can create meaningful change.

Advancing sustainability through leadership and action

The agenda will spotlight how organisations are embedding sustainability into core business strategy through practical, high-impact initiatives. Sessions will explore nature-based solutions, the energy transition and the role of diverse leadership in accelerating progress.

A keynote from Beth Hart, Chief Sustainability & Social Impact Officer at McDonald’s, will examine how sustainability and social impact contribute to long-term business resilience.

Additional sessions will highlight the importance of women in leadership, alongside strategies for integrating sustainability across operations to deliver measurable environmental and commercial results.

Interested in attending? Email rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com for ticket information.

What's next for Sustainability LIVE

Following the Chicago summit, Sustainability LIVE will continue its global event series, connecting sustainability leaders across regions to share best practices and drive collective progress.





About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events and research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover and get inspired to make a difference.

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