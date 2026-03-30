Terra Pharm Medical Marijuana Organization Opens Cultivation Facility and Dispensaries in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s newest medical marijuana organization partners with Duquesne University Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine on evidence-based research.

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Pharm, Pennsylvania’s newest medical marijuana cultivation and research organization, has officially opened its cultivation and processing facility in Pittsburgh and celebrated the ribbon cutting of its first dispensary in Uniontown. The company plans to open several additional dispensaries across the Commonwealth in the coming weeks.

Terra Pharm was granted a clinical registrant license by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in October 2024. Under this license, the company is authorized to operate a cultivation facility, a processing facility, and up to six dispensaries statewide.

The Pittsburgh-based cultivation and processing facility was deemed operational by the PA Department of Health on Mar. 23, 2026. Terra Pharm’s first dispensary, located at 575 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, was also deemed operational and officially cut the ribbon on Monday, Mar. 30, 2026. The dispensary doors opened to patients that same morning.

Terra Pharm’s second dispensary, located in White Oak, is expected to open within the next few weeks, followed by a third location in Lancaster in late April. A fourth dispensary is expected to open early this summer in Penn Hills.

“We are proud to open our first Terra Pharm dispensary in Uniontown, providing residents of southwestern Pennsylvania with affordable, convenient access to safe and effective medical marijuana therapies for qualifying health conditions,” said Eric Hauser, RPh, President and CEO of Terra Pharm. “Our mission is to empower patients through natural therapeutic solutions, promote responsible access, and support the growing body of scientific evidence validating medical marijuana as a legitimate form of medicine.”

Hauser brings extensive experience to Terra Pharm, having served as president of Carlisle-based Organic Remedies, another PA medical marijuana company, since its founding in 2018. He also expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with his alma mater, Duquesne University, to expand scientific research into medical marijuana as a therapeutic regimen.

Duquesne University Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine Partnership

Duquesne University Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine was certified in May 2024 as an Academic Clinical Research Center and has partnered with clinical registrant Terra Pharm, Inc. Through this partnership, researchers plan to evaluate the effectiveness of cannabinoid-based products for decreasing the use of opioid pain medication among individuals with non-cancer chronic pain. Additional studies will focus on optimizing transdermal medical marijuana formulations for chronic pain treatment.

“While several universities are conducting research on the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana, much more can be done to advance our understanding of its role as an alternative to traditional pain medications,” said Dr. John Kauffman, Dean, Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine. “We are proud to partner with Terra Pharm and look forward to launching studies that may significantly benefit patients with serious medical conditions.”

Terra Pharm Uniontown Dispensary

The Uniontown dispensary offers a wide range of therapeutic products for patients with state-qualifying medical conditions. Specially trained pharmacists are available for free, in-depth patient consultations— regardless of whether a patient makes a purchase. Every new patient receives a comprehensive 30-minute consultation that includes a review of medical history, current medications, treatment goals, and a personalized care plan.

Terra Pharm dispensary offers patient discounts for seniors (60 and over), military veterans and active service members, Fayette County Local Heroes, and patients celebrating birthdays. Patients can also take advantage of additional savings through the Terra Pharm loyalty program. Both curbside and in-store service will be available, with ATMs on site and JanePay accepted.

New patients can visit the company’s website at www.terra-pharm.com to learn more about products and services or to schedule a free pharmacist consultation.

About Terra Pharm

Terra Pharm is a western Pennsylvania-based medical marijuana organization dedicated to improving patients’ quality of life by providing safe, effective, and high-quality medical marijuana products. The company believes that innovation, rigorous research, and sustainable cultivation practices are essential to advancing the medical marijuana industry. Terra Pharm is committed to the highest ethical standards, comprehensive patient education, and an evidence-based approach to medical marijuana. For more information, visit www.Terra-Pharm.com.

About Duquesne University

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and horizon-expanding education. A campus of more than 8,200 graduate and undergraduate students, Duquesne prepares students by having them work alongside faculty to discover and reach their goals. The University's academic programs, community service and commitment to equity and opportunity in the Pittsburgh region have earned national acclaim.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@Terra-Pharm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4be3a019-04be-4ce8-8847-38daa7b98628