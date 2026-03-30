UniversalCMG Invites Cities and States to Partner on Groundbreaking World Jams Museum Developments

Los Angeles, California, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniversalCMG World Entertainment is seeking visionary partners across cities and states to bring The World Jams Museum (WJM) to life. Designed as a first-of-its-kind global music and cultural destination, WJM aims to celebrate music history, inspire education, boost tourism, and stimulate local economies.

UniversalCMG invites municipalities, developers, cultural organizations, and private stakeholders to collaborate on building 65,000-square-foot facilities that combine entertainment, technology, and education. Each museum will serve as an official music gallery representing its host city or region, showcasing both global icons and local talent. With more than 750 artists featured, immersive exhibits, live performances, and integrated media platforms, WJM is positioned to become a cultural and economic hub for communities.

“This is more than a museum, it’s a legacy project that preserves music history while creating new opportunities and inspiring generations,” said founder Edward Straiter. “Partner cities and states can position themselves as global cultural destinations through this transformative initiative.”

UniversalCMG is seeking partners ready to collaborate on site development, infrastructure support, public-private investment opportunities, cultural and educational program integration, and tourism initiatives.

Communities hosting WJM will benefit from increased tourism and visitor engagement, job creation in entertainment, education, and hospitality sectors, and a globally recognized cultural institution tied to music and innovation. The museum will feature youth programs through the Music Inspiration Children’s Area (MICA), accredited learning via the World Jams Music Education Academy (WJMEA), and year-round programming including concerts, events, and the annual World Jams Music Awards.

The World Jams Museum represents more than a venue, it’s a movement to preserve the legacy of music while inspiring future generations. By partnering with UniversalCMG, cities and regions can become leaders in cultural innovation and global artistic recognition.

UniversalCMG is now expanding and welcoming discussions with cities, states, and organizations ready to make a lasting cultural investment. Communities interested in hosting a World Jams Museum are encouraged to connect and explore how this visionary project can transform their local economy, arts, and education landscape.