Greystone Provides $65 Million in HUD Financing to Refinance Pennsylvania Healthcare Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $64,960,000 in FHA/HUD-insured financing for the refinance of a three-property healthcare portfolio in Pennsylvania. The financing was originated by Christopher Clare, Senior Managing Director, with additional team members including David Young, Ben Rubin, Ryan C. Harkins, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher assisting on the transaction.

The portfolio comprises 408 skilled nursing beds, 88 assisted living and memory care beds, and 10 independent living units across multiple Pennsylvania facilities delivering a full continuum of care. The portfolio is operated by an experienced regional healthcare group with a track record of improving facility performance, contributing to strengthened financial metrics and positioning the assets for long-term success. The portfolio has demonstrated improving operational performance since acquisition, including rising occupancy and revenue growth.

“Greystone’s integrated platform continues to deliver financing solutions that support both immediate refinancing needs and long-term strategic goals,” said Mr. Clare. “This transaction reflects our commitment to helping healthcare operators optimize performance while securing durable, lower-cost capital through HUD execution.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Alyson Nikulicz

alyson@influencecentral.com