Atlantic Jet Partners Strengthens MRO Leadership with Steve Takacs Appointment at Sky Aircraft Maintenance

Lexington, NC , March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Jet Partners has appointed Steve Takacs as VP of Maintenance / General Manager of Sky Aircraft Maintenance, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and continued growth within its FAA Part 145 MRO operations.



Takacs brings more than 40 years of aviation maintenance experience across military, airline, and corporate aviation sectors. His background spans Part 121, Part 135, and Part 145 environments, with a consistent focus on improving dispatch reliability, optimizing maintenance operations, and building high-performing teams.



In his new role, Takacs will lead all maintenance operations at Sky Aircraft Maintenance’s Lexington, North Carolina, facility. He will oversee scheduled maintenance events, manage a growing team of technicians and maintenance leaders, and ensure the organization continues to meet the highest standards of safety, compliance, and customer service.



“Steve represents exactly the kind of leadership we’re building across Atlantic Jet Partners — experienced, disciplined, and focused on operational excellence,” said Dan Dolan, CEO of Atlantic Jet Partners. “His ability to lead complex maintenance organizations and develop strong teams will play a critical role as we continue to expand our MRO capabilities.”



Sky Aircraft Maintenance

Takacs has held senior leadership positions at Wheels Up, Mountain Aviation, Travel Management Company, and United Express. Over the course of his career, he has managed maintenance operations supporting fleets of more than 70 aircraft and has implemented processes that improve both operational efficiency and aircraft availability.



“Steve is a hands-on leader who understands what it takes to run a high-performing maintenance organization,” said Joe Rizzo, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Jet Partners. “He brings structure, accountability, and a strong culture that directly benefits our customers through reduced downtime and consistent, high-quality maintenance.”



Takacs began his aviation career in the United States Air Force, where he developed a foundation in disciplined, mission-driven maintenance operations.



“I’m excited to join Sky Aircraft Maintenance and contribute to the team’s continued growth,” said Takacs. “There is a strong foundation here, and I look forward to building on that to deliver reliable, efficient maintenance solutions for aircraft owners and operators.”



Sky Aircraft Maintenance provides maintenance, inspection, and avionics services for a wide range of business aircraft, supporting both Part 91 and Part 135 operators.



For more information, visit: https://atlanticjetpartners.com/aircraft-maintenance/



About Atlantic Jet Partners



Atlantic Jet Partners is a true one-stop shop for all of your aircraft needs, delivering integrated aviation solutions across aircraft sales, maintenance, avionics, engine programs, insurance, and parts support. Through its FAA-certified Part 145 MRO capabilities and in-house engineering, certification, and manufacturing expertise, the company provides aircraft owners and operators with streamlined, end-to-end support designed to reduce downtime, control costs, and simplify aircraft ownership. Atlantic Jet Partners supports both Part 91 and Part 135 operators nationwide with a focus on operational reliability, technical expertise, and long-term customer value.

###

Media Contact

Stephen Kaufman



Sky Aircraft Maintenance



1773 Aviation Wy, Lexington, NC 27292



info@skyaircraftmaintenance.com



https://atlanticjetpartners.com/aircraft-maintenance/

Attachment