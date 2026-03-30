Persona AI Announces Brian Davis as Head of Global Manufacturing

HOUSTON, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persona AI, an emerging leader in embodied AI, today announced the appointment of Brian Davis as Head of Global Manufacturing. This move signals Persona’s commitment to scaling commercial production, as the company is planning the manufacturing infrastructure to bring humanoid robots to markets in shipyards, steel mills, and energy infrastructure worldwide.

Mr. Davis is a seasoned operations executive with over 30 years of experience transitioning global operations for some of the biggest names in industry. Prior to his role as Head of Global Manufacturing at Persona, Davis previously guided operation teams at both Amazon Robotics and Dell Technologies (previously EMC). During his tenure at Amazon Robotics and Dell, both companies realized a 25x increase in manufacturing volumes within a four-year period, with Davis overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, quality, and real estate.

Davis steps into this role as industrial enterprises face an urgent and accelerating challenge: a structural shortage of capacity for welding, fabrication, and heavy maintenance in dynamic environments, precisely the high-value, high-risk tasks where humanoid robots can deliver the greatest impact. His appointment comes as Persona prepares to fulfill growing demand following agreements with both HD Hyundai and POSCO Group to advance humanoids in shipyards and steel manufacturing, as well as a pilot program with the State of Louisiana.

“Now is the perfect time to accelerate our production capabilities as we rapidly close the gap between what’s possible in the lab versus what’s driving real commercial value,” said Brian Davis, Head of Global Manufacturing, Persona AI. “Building industrial-rated humanoid robots and production-deployable AI is only one piece of the puzzle. Producing humanoids at scale will require systematic supply chain management, stringent quality control, and building the playbook for safe, high-volume manufacturing. That’s what I’m here to build.”

“We’re building Persona to deploy humanoids in some of the hardest industrial environments. Now we need someone who has taken robots from the prototype phase to volume production and built the manufacturing engine to sustain it,” said Nicolaus Radford, CEO and Co-Founder of Persona AI. “Brian’s proven track record of rapidly scaling production is exactly the experience this moment demands.”

About Persona AI:

Persona AI, Inc. a pioneering robotics company headquartered in Houston, Texas, is at the forefront of developing intelligent humanoid robots specifically designed for a wide array of industrial applications. Established in 2024, Persona AI leverages a rich heritage of expertise, drawing from decades of experience in crafting sophisticated robotics for demanding environments, including space and deep-ocean exploration. This unparalleled background enables the company to address real-world labor challenges with innovative and robust solutions.

Learn more at www.persona.ai



Media Contact:

Katherine Garcia

Dir. of Executive Affairs

Persona AI

pr@persona.ai | (713) 305-6158



Jonathan Reichel

Principal Marketing Architect

Persona AI

reichel@persona.ai | (409) 549-3892

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