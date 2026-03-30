Plansight Unveils Employee Benefits Industry’s First “Transparent AI” to Eliminate Manual Benefits Data Entry

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah , March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plansight, the leading vertical AI platform for employee benefits, today announced a breakthrough in its purpose-built AI engine. The update introduces "Point-of-Origin" transparency and expanded multi-line support, effectively ending the era of manual data entry and "black box" AI in the benefits renewal and marketing process.

For decades, brokers have been bogged down by the manual extraction of data from disparate carrier PDFs, a process prone to human error and difficult to scale. Plansight’s latest release solves this by embedding advanced AI directly into the broker’s daily workflow, transforming unstructured documents into actionable intelligence in seconds.

Total Transparency: The "Hover-to-Source" Experience

The centerpiece of this release is a new interactive review interface designed to build absolute trust in AI-generated data.

Instant Verification: Users can hover over any extracted data point to see its exact origin.

Users can hover over any extracted data point to see its exact origin. Automatic Navigation: The platform instantly jumps to and highlights the specific text within the source PDF.

The platform instantly jumps to and highlights the specific text within the source PDF. Confidence at Scale: This eliminates the need for "stare and compare" auditing, allowing brokers to validate entire plan designs with a single click.

Expanded Multi-Line Automation

Plansight has expanded its sophisticated extraction models beyond medical, now supporting the full spectrum of employee benefits:

Health: Medical and Medical Administration

Medical and Medical Administration Specialty: Dental and Vision

Dental and Vision Income Protection: Short-Term (STD) and Long-Term Disability (LTD)

Short-Term (STD) and Long-Term Disability (LTD) Life: Basic and Voluntary Life

Basic and Voluntary Life Worksite/Voluntary: Hospital Indemnity, Accident, and Critical Illness

“We aren’t just giving brokers data; we’re giving them the gift of time and certainty,” said Weston Lunsford, CEO of Plansight. “By creating a direct, visible link between the source document and our platform, we’ve removed the 'trust gap' that usually comes with AI. Brokers can now focus on high-level strategy and client relationships rather than data entry.”

This update marks a significant step toward Plansight’s mission to become the definitive System of Record for the benefits industry, unifying structured data and intelligent automation in one platform.

The new features are available immediately to all Plansight customers. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit plansight.com.

About Plansight

Plansight is the vertical AI platform purpose-built to automate the employee benefits lifecycle. By converting complex, unstructured carrier documents into standardized, actionable data, Plansight empowers brokers to work with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Plansight is redefining how the industry markets, analyzes, and manages benefits.

Media Contact:

Cole Herman

Director of Demand Generation

c.herman@plansight.com

(202) 683-7866

https://plansight.com