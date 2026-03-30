UPDATE - National Healthcare Leaders Call for Radical System Transformation at TEDxNightingale College Event

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the inaugural TEDxNightingale College event, national leaders in health care, education, technology and workforce development called for “Radical System Transformation”—an urgent, systemwide redesign to address the U.S. nursing shortage and modernize outdated structures.



Speaking at TedXNightingale on Feb. 24, Nightingale College President Jeffrey Olsen challenged leaders and educators to rethink how systems shape outcomes. “Results are by design,” said Olsen. “Before we start changing systems, we must be clear about the problem we’re trying to solve—otherwise, innovation risks taking us somewhere that was never intended.”

The speakers highlighted nursing faculty shortages, enrollment caps and rigid accreditation requirements that limit the number of qualified nursing graduates. The event's unifying premise: the current systems are producing exactly the outcomes they were designed for—so only new systems can produce new results. Key radical transformation takeaways include:

“Seventeen years. That is how long it takes, on average, for a medical discovery to travel from a scientific journal to a healthcare professional’s hands. AI can compress that gap from years to seconds, but without new verification systems, we risk replacing slow knowledge with unsafe or hallucinated knowledge.” Can AI be trusted to slash research timelines? Dr. Max Topaz, Columbia University nurse scientist

“We are moving from the Great Resignation to the Great Detachment. We must lead differently. What worked in the past—how we led, motivated people, managed expectations—no longer works.” Leading with Love and Compassion Katie Boston-Leary, American Nurses Association, Director of Nursing Programs

“This shortage is not a failure of people. It is a failure of systems. We cannot meet the needs of patients if we keep designing educational and regulatory structures that restrict supply rather than expand it.” Nursing Shortage Hurts Everyone, Jason Altmire, Career Education Colleges and Universities CEO, former U.S. congressman





The event focused on elevating transformative ideas and solutions onto a national stage. Throughout the 15 talks, thought leaders repeatedly stressed:

U.S. nursing schools turned away 80,000 qualified nursing school applications because of ongoing insufficient faculty in 2024. The U.S. nursing shortage, projected to exceed 350,000 within the next decade, demands bold solutions. Incremental fixes are not enough.

The TEDxNightingale College event is an independently organized TED event licensed by TED. It features local, national and global speakers addressing issues and innovations in healthcare, education and technology. Visit here to see all talks and here for event photos.

Contact:

Paul Murphy

pmurphy@nightingale.edu