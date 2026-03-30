Priority Ambulance Promotes Robin Tinberg to Assistant Chief Revenue Officer

Knoxville, Tenn., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Ambulance family of companies today announced the promotion of Robin Tinberg to Assistant Chief Revenue Officer, recognizing her nearly 30 years of experience in revenue cycle management and her significant contributions to the organization since joining in 2014.

“Robin’s promotion reflects her exceptional performance, attention to detail, and steadfast commitment to integrity across our revenue operations,” said Maria Zito, Chief Revenue Officer. “Her leadership has strengthened both our revenue cycle performance and compliance framework, and we are confident she will continue to drive meaningful improvements in this new role.”

“I am truly honored to step into this new role,” said Tinberg. “For more than 30 years I have had the opportunity to help build and evolve RCM systems, teams, and processes that support sustainable growth and strong compliance, and I am excited to continue strengthening our department, developing our people, and working collaboratively across the enterprise to ensure Priority is even better positioned to support its mission and long-term strategic goals.”

Tinberg began her tenure with Priority Ambulance as Billing Manager, overseeing daily operations at the Indianapolis billing center, including insurance eligibility, claims submission, reporting, and compliance. She was promoted to Director of Revenue Cycle Management in 2019, where she led enterprise-wide efforts to optimize systems, processes, and performance across the revenue cycle.

In 2022, she was named Director of Billing Administration, with responsibility for fee schedules, system configuration, payor enrollment, and month-end close processes. In 2023, she transitioned to Director of Compliance, overseeing EMS regulatory compliance and reinforcing organizational accountability and adherence to industry standards.

In her new role, Tinberg will support enterprise revenue strategy and lead ongoing process optimization efforts across the revenue cycle, ensuring continued alignment between operational efficiency, compliance, and financial performance.

Before joining Priority, Tinberg held leadership roles at Complete Billing Services, a division of RevOne Companies, and spent 18 years with Rural/Metro Corporation, where she managed multi-state billing operations across the company’s South Region.

Tinberg will formally transition to the company’s revenue cycle management department in the coming weeks.

About Priority Ambulance

Priority Ambulance is the nation’s fastest growing medical transportation provider, operating under 21 respected brands in 15 states. Recognized on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for seven years, Priority Ambulance delivers exceptional patient care and customer service to more than 800,000 patients annually. Our fleet of state-of-the-art ambulances and support vehicles is staffed by highly trained paramedics and EMTs and supported by a dedicated team of call center professionals, administrative staff, mechanics, and more. As a division of Priority OnDemand, a leading national EMS and medical transportation company, we leverage expert healthcare services and technology solutions to address challenges and enhance efficiency throughout the continuum of care. For more information, please visit www.priorityambulance.com and www.priorityondemand.com.

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