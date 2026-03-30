Aluminum Association Responds to Attacks on Gulf Industry Infrastructure

ARLINGTON, VA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aluminum Association continues to monitor the ongoing situation in the Gulf region and the implications for the domestic aluminum industry. On March 28, both Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) were subject to targeted Iranian attacks. While the current conflict is a global security issue that goes far beyond the interests of any single industry, the association is increasingly concerned about the safety of aluminum workers and broader market impacts.

For reasons of geography, geology and affordable energy availability, aluminum’s supply chains are globally integrated. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries account for a meaningful share of global aluminum production and U.S. imports today.

The aluminum sector in Gulf Cooperation Council states supply ~9% of global unwrought aluminum . (Unwrought aluminum is new or “primary,” unprocessed aluminum generally shipped in the form of ingot.)

. (Unwrought aluminum is new or “primary,” unprocessed aluminum generally shipped in the form of ingot.) Excluding China and Russia , the Gulf represents ~27% of this supply.

, the Gulf represents In 2025, GCC states made up roughly 21% of unwrought aluminum imports and 13% of wrought aluminum imports into the United States, up significantly from 2024 and at or near record levels. (Figure 1) (Wrought aluminum is aluminum that has been “semi-fabricated” through a rolling, extrusion, forging or other process.)

into the United States, up significantly from 2024 and at or near record levels. (Figure 1) (Wrought aluminum is aluminum that has been “semi-fabricated” through a rolling, extrusion, forging or other process.) To date, companies in the region have announced ~500K – 600K of aluminum production curtailments caused by energy availability and other challenges.

caused by energy availability and other challenges. These curtailments were announced before reported attacks on aluminum infrastructure this weekend.

Disruptions in the region – both direct and indirect – are impacting aluminum trade flows and logistics. While markets remain supplied in the near term, continued instability could create longer-term challenges particularly for certain types of primary aluminum products. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has made both shipping aluminum out and shipping input material (like alumina) into the region extremely difficult and recent direct attacks on aluminum facilities are of growing concern.

Aluminum Association President & CEO Charles Johnson said, “The apparent targeted attacks on aluminum assets in the Gulf are troubling, and we’re relieved to hear there were no fatalities at these facilities. Aluminum firms are working around the clock to mitigate impacts and adjust operations and supply routes as needed. The association is in close contact with our member companies as this situation evolves and will continue to track developments for market impacts. This industry has a proven track record over more than a century of adapting to regional and global challenges while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

###

About The Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association represents the full value chain of aluminum production and jobs in the United States, including companies that make 70% of the aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America. The association is the industry’s leading voice, developing global standards, business intelligence, sustainability research and industry expertise for member companies, policymakers and the general public. Aluminum helps manufacturers make good products great and great products even better – from fuel-efficient vehicles and sustainable packaging to the infrastructure of tomorrow and more. The industry supports $228 billion in economic activity and nearly 700,000 jobs in the United States. Aluminum companies have invested more than $10 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the past decade to capture next generation growth. For more information, visit https://www.aluminum.org.

Attachments