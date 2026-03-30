New Report Spotlights Ontario’s Greenbelt as Strategic Asset for Food Security and Economic Prosperity

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenbelt Foundation has released a new report as part of its Visioning the Future of the Greenbelt series, highlighting the Greenbelt’s role in securing a strong agriculture and agri-food system in Ontario. Considering its geography, interconnected system of working farms, concentration of major food industry clusters, and proximity to the largest consumer market in Canada, the Greenbelt is uniquely positioned to ensure Ontario’s self-reliance amid increasing global uncertainty.

Although Canada is the second largest country in the world, in terms of arable agriculture land, it does not rank among the top ten. Ontario’s Greenbelt in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region is a unique strategic asset, where domestic food security meets a trade corridor to the world. As we continue to prepare for global food production risks, increasing environmental pressures, as well economic and trade uncertainty, Ontario’s Greenbelt: The Key to Food Security in the Greater Golden Horseshoe report, authored by the Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute (CAPI), outlines issues and opportunities related to the Greenbelt and Ontario’s agriculture and agri-food sector.

In Ontario, the agri-food system continues to be an engine of economic growth. In 2024 alone, it contributed over $50 billion to the provincial economy and accounted for one third of Canada’s total agri-food gross domestic product (GDP). The Greenbelt serves as a cornerstone of the sector, producing everything from beef cattle and oil seeds to fruits and vegetables; its high-value farmlands cannot be replicated in other parts of the province. Notably, Greenbelt farms generate 68% more revenue per acre than an average Ontario farm.

“The strength of Ontario’s food system is rooted in the Greenbelt. As global risks and economic uncertainty increase, protecting our agricultural base is now more critical than ever,” said Edward McDonnell, CEO, Greenbelt Foundation. “We have a unique opportunity to harness the full potential of these world-class agricultural lands and support the province’s growth by investing in Ontario’s agriculture and agri-food sectors, ensuring our food sovereignty, economic resilience, and community well-being. The Greenbelt can become the place where Canadian agriculture comes together, making it an emerging global food asset.”

Key facts:

The Greenbelt’s agriculture and agri-food system generated $4.1 billion in GDP and supported 58,840 jobs in 2020.

The Greenbelt alone accounts for over 52% of Ontario’s fruit acreage, including 80% acreage of grapes, plums, prunes, and apricots.

Over 5,000 (one third of national total) food and beverage manufacturing establishments are located in Ontario, of which 60% are in the Greenbelt’s vicinity.

Ontario’s agriculture and agri-food exports nearly doubled between 2017 and 2024, growing from $15.5 billion to $28.3 billion.

Together, these findings show that trade wars not only brought challenges but also uncovered the Greenbelt’s untapped potential. Tyler McCann, Managing Director, Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute (CAPI), said: “Agriculture and food have always been important, but changing geopolitics, climate and economics make land the starting point for an increasingly strategic sector. Land-use decisions made today will have long-term impacts on Ontarians’ ability to eat, work, and live in a strong, productive, and thriving province.”

Report recommendations:

To meet the growing demand for local and affordable food and the Grow Ontario Strategy goal of 30% production and consumption of local food by 2032, an agriculture and agri-food strategy for Ontario that capitalizes on the Greenbelt as a strategic asset must be developed.

To resist emerging domestic and international pressures, Greenbelt policies must remain effective over the next decade.

To boost coordination in decision making, greater collaboration between stakeholders and land use planners must be ensured.

To realize agricultural and agri-food opportunities, enhanced investment in local market development and infrastructure as well as agricultural innovation is needed.

To provide long-term business certainty, farms' connectivity and succession (transfer of farms ownership and management to next generations) must be supported and incentivized.

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About the Visioning the Future of the Greenbelt series

The Visioning the Future of the Greenbelt series aims to communicate the Greenbelt’s impact; identify opportunities and challenges in increasing its role in climate adaptation, economic resilience, and provincial prosperity; and provide actionable recommendations for decision-makers to ensure the region continues to thrive.

About Greenbelt Foundation

Greenbelt Foundation is a charitable organization, solely dedicated to ensuring Ontario’s Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. We make focused investments in its interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems, to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all. Ontario’s Greenbelt is the one of the world’s largest, with over two million acres of farmland, forests, wetlands, and rivers working together to provide clean air, fresh water, and a reliable local food source.

About Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute

The Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute (CAPI) is an independent, non-partisan, and not-for-profit organization established in 2004. It brings together agri-food leaders to share insights and advance ideas on emerging issues facing the agri-food sector. By providing research, reference materials, and educational resources for stakeholders, CAPI supports long-term growth and prosperity in Canada’s agri-food industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dina Ni

Senior Strategic Communications Advisor

media@greenbelt.ca

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