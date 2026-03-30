Disclosure of trading in own shares

from March 23 to 24, 2026

Paris – March 30, 2026

Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 27, 2025.

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/03/2026 156,683 71.0342 11,129,851.56 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/03/2026 64,327 71.1008 4,573,701.16 CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/03/2026 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/03/2026 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 24/03/2026 136,588 71.0660 9,706,762.81 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 24/03/2026 29,856 71.0871 2,122,376.46 CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 24/03/2026 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 24/03/2026 - - - TQEX * Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 387,454 71.0605 27,532,691.99

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

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