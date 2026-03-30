Haven Services Kicks Off in Cleveland as Part of Broader Ohio Rollout

Brunswick, OH , March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haven Services has officially launched its home services operations in the Cleveland market, marking the first step in a planned statewide expansion. The company is working to unite multiple family-owned businesses under one name, with plans to extend services to Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati, offering a full range of integrated home services across Ohio.



Haven Services

Formed by bringing together approximately eight established companies—including Heart of Ohio, The Plumbing Source, ESI Electrical, and others—Haven Services builds on long-standing customer relationships and a shared commitment to quality.

Now operating under one unified name, Haven Services continues to serve local communities while offering expanded capabilities. In the Cleveland market, services include plumbing, HVAC, sewer and drain, electrical, and commercial support, giving homeowners and businesses a single, dependable partner for their service needs.

“This business was built on showing up when people need help, doing the job right the first time, and standing behind our work,” said Jesse Warren, President of Haven Construction & Contracting. “That hasn’t changed. We are now positioned to deliver that same level of service across a broader footprint.”

Haven Services makes it easier for homeowners to care for their homes by bringing heating, cooling, plumbing, drain, and electrical services together under one team. With one call, customers can manage everything from repairs to installations without juggling multiple contractors. This approach also improves coordination in the field, allowing technicians to identify and address related issues across systems, helping reduce delays and create a more seamless service experience.



Haven Services

The company operates from its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and currently serves four key regions across the state.

The Cleveland market represents Haven Services’ first fully launched location, delivering residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC, drain, and electrical services throughout the Greater Cleveland area. Local teams are equipped to handle everything from routine maintenance to more complex service and commercial needs.



In Columbus, Haven Services provides residential and commercial plumbing and HVAC services. The Dayton market currently focuses on plumbing and drain services for both residential and commercial customers, with plans to expand into additional trades in the future. In Cincinnati, the company offers residential and commercial plumbing, drain, and HVAC services.

Each region maintains its own local leadership team to preserve community-level decision-making. At the same time, the broader organization supports operations through centralized training, scheduling systems, marketing, response coordination, and quality control.



Haven Services

Customers who previously worked with any of the legacy companies will continue working with the same technicians and service teams. Existing warranties and service agreements remain valid under the Haven name.

Haven Services also operates a 24/7 call center to handle both emergency requests and scheduled service needs.

“The name on the truck is different, but the person knocking on your door is the same one who has been taking care of your home for years,” Warren said. “That continuity mattered before any changes were made.”

Haven Services continues to expand its unified home services model across Ohio while maintaining the local relationships and service standards built over decades. By combining statewide coverage with community-based teams, the company delivers a more streamlined and reliable experience for homeowners across every market it serves.

About Haven Services

Haven Services is an Ohio-based home services company built from a network of trusted, family-owned businesses with deep roots in the communities they serve. By combining decades of experience across plumbing, heating, cooling, drain, and electrical services, Haven delivers reliable, comprehensive solutions through local teams customers already know and trust.

To learn more about Haven Services and available service areas, visit https://havenservices.com/

Media Contact:

Jean Nemeti, jnemeti@havenservices.com

Haven Services Cleveland

Address: 1988 Pearl Rd Suite B, Brunswick, OH 44212

Phone: 440-201-4748

Website: https://havenservices.com/cleveland/

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