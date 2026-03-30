Jim Rickards Says the Warning Signs Are Already There — Most People Just Aren't Looking

Washington, D.C., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The signs are there. They have been for a while. Jim Rickards just thinks most people aren't paying attention to them.

In a new video presentation , the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author makes a straightforward argument: the AI boom is showing the same warning signs that have appeared before every major market correction in modern history. Not hidden signals. Not insider information. Patterns that are visible to anyone willing to look past the excitement and ask basic questions about what's actually going on.

Rickards has spent decades studying financial systems across Wall Street and global markets — and throughout his career, he has advised U.S. government agencies on economic strategy and financial risk. He has been inside the rooms where major financial decisions get made. And what he says he's seeing right now concerns him.

The Warning Sign Most People Are Missing

The biggest red flag Rickards points to isn't a stock price or an earnings report. It's the nature of the spending itself.

In his presentation , he describes a situation where major technology companies are pouring billions of dollars into AI infrastructure — data centers, chips, computing power — not because the financial returns are clear, but because nobody wants to be the one who didn't. It's a spending race driven by competition and fear, not by careful economic calculation.

In his view, that distinction matters enormously. Markets driven by fear of missing out have a consistent track record. And it isn't a good one.

We've Seen This Before

Rickards is direct about what today's AI boom reminds him of. In the presentation he walks through earlier periods when a genuinely world-changing technology attracted so much excitement that investors stopped asking whether the numbers actually made sense.

The internet boom of the late 1990s is the most obvious parallel. Back then, the technology was real. The opportunity was real. But the investment logic eventually broke down — and when it did, the fallout was severe and wide-reaching. As Rickards observes in the presentation, "fast innovation can also lead to sharp market resets."

His point isn't that AI isn't valuable. It's that valuable technology and rational markets are two different things — and history shows they don't always go together.

It's Not Just a Tech Story

One of the clearest warnings in Rickards' presentation is that the risk being built up inside the AI sector isn't going to stay there if things go wrong.

He explains that AI infrastructure investment has quietly become a major driver of economic activity across a wide range of industries — construction, energy, manufacturing, and finance among them. That means a slowdown in AI spending wouldn't just hurt technology investors. It would ripple outward into the broader economy in ways that most people aren't currently thinking about.

In the presentation Rickards notes that "problems in one part of the AI market could affect confidence across a much larger part of the economy." For everyday investors with no direct exposure to AI stocks, that's worth understanding now rather than later.

Why Most People Won't See It Coming

Rickards addresses something in the presentation that he has observed repeatedly over his career — the tendency for warning signs to be visible in hindsight but ignored in the moment.

It isn't that the information isn't available. It's that when markets are rising and confidence is high, inconvenient questions don't get the attention they deserve. The people raising them get dismissed. The people cheering get amplified. And by the time the picture becomes undeniable, the window to act has already closed for most investors.

That, he suggests, is where things stand today.

Who Should Watch

Everyday investors who want to understand what may be building beneath the surface of the AI market

Anyone who wants an independent perspective that isn't tied to Wall Street's enthusiasm for the sector

Readers who believe that asking uncomfortable questions early is better than asking them too late





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the Pentagon, the CIA, and senior U.S. officials on economic strategy — and has been involved firsthand in some of the biggest financial events of the last fifty years.

He is known for saying what he believes the evidence supports, even when it runs against the grain of popular opinion. That independence has defined his career and his reputation.

His research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews. Paradigm Press exists to give everyday investors access to honest, clear, independent market analysis — the kind of straight talk that is often hard to find elsewhere.