Horizon Market Adds Ordinals, Becoming the Only Marketplace for Every Major Bitcoin NFT Protocol

Dover, DE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unspendable Labs announced today that Horizon Market, its Bitcoin NFT marketplace, has launched full support for Ordinal Inscriptions. Users can now create, list and buy inscriptions directly on the platform. With this addition, Horizon Market becomes the only marketplace where collectors and creators can trade Counterparty assets, Bitcoin Stamps and Ordinals in one place. The launch comes at a pivotal moment for Bitcoin NFTs. Magic Eden shut down its Bitcoin marketplace earlier this month, citing unsustainable operating costs. OpenSea and Blur have never offered native Bitcoin support. The result is a fragmented market where collectors juggle multiple platforms to manage assets across different Bitcoin protocols. Horizon Market is consolidating that experience into a single destination.

Horizon Market

Bitcoin’s NFT ecosystem is broader than any single protocol. Counterparty assets include some of the earliest digital collectibles ever created, including Rare Pepes and Spells of Genesis. Bitcoin Stamps offer a distinct approach to on-chain permanence. Ordinal Inscriptions have driven a wave of new creator activity since 2023. Until now, trading across all three required moving between separate platforms with separate wallets and separate interfaces.

What’s Live

Horizon Market’s Ordinals support covers the full lifecycle. Creators can inscribe images, text and video directly onto Bitcoin through the platform. Sellers can list inscriptions for sale. Buyers can purchase in a single transaction. All trades settle directly on Bitcoin’s base layer, with no intermediary holding assets at any point.

Ordinals joins Horizon Market’s existing support for Counterparty and Stamps trading, giving the platform the widest protocol coverage of any Bitcoin NFT marketplace. Additional features and integrations are planned for 2026.

Get Started

Ordinal Inscriptions are live now at horizon.market. Follow @hznmarket on X for updates, or join the community on Telegram to share feedback

About Unspendable Labs

Unspendable Labs is developing a suite of innovative protocols and applications to build a deeper and richer economy for digitally native assets. Unspendable Labs is dedicated to advancing the greater Bitcoin ecosystem through the construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure for peer-to-peer markets.

Press Inquiries

Adam Krellenstein

adam [at] unspendablelabs.com

https://unspendablelabs.com