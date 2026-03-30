Tallmadge, OH, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This content is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting supplements. If products are purchased through links in this release, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer.

The following is a 2026 product-information release summarizing how AquaBurn's formula is described on the official website, including thermogenic ingredient categories, brown-fat-related marketing language, consumer support details, and important medical and regulatory context for adults researching non-prescription wellness products.

In this release, the phrase "Claims Evaluated" refers to the company's own published product descriptions, ingredient references, and website disclosures being presented together with clarifying context for readers. It does not mean that an independent third party clinically evaluated AquaBurn as a finished formula, and it should not be interpreted as a recommendation, endorsement, or medical finding. The title reflects the company's published claim set and market-facing product language; it should not be read as a finding that AquaBurn was independently validated as a finished clinical formula.

AquaBurn is a dietary supplement, not a prescription medication. The product should not be interpreted as a substitute for GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs or any other prescribed therapy, and adults considering prescription weight-management treatment should consult a licensed healthcare professional.

What AquaBurn States on the Official Website

If you have been looking into AquaBurn and wondering what this product actually is, here is what the company's own website describes.

AquaBurn is a powdered dietary supplement designed to be mixed into water or a beverage once daily, typically in the morning. The company positions the formula around a concept it describes as thermogenic tissue activation — the idea that certain botanical nutrients may support the body's production of brown adipose tissue, a type of metabolically active fat that burns calories to produce heat. According to the official website, the formula is intended to support metabolism, energy levels, and the body's natural fat-burning processes.

The product is sold exclusively through the official AquaBurn website, with payments processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute endorsement, approval, or review of product claims.

According to the company, AquaBurn is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility that follows GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) guidelines. The website describes the product as non-GMO, free from gluten, dairy, soy, wheat, and barley, and states that the formula contains no known allergens. The company also describes AquaBurn as non-stimulant and not habit-forming, though the formula does include Camellia sinensis (green tea extract), which naturally contains caffeine. The specific caffeine content per serving is not disclosed on the publicly available product page.

The formula is organized into three ingredient groups:

Thermogenic Tissue Boosting Nutrients: Resveratrol (from Japanese knotweed), Quercetin, Camellia sinensis (green tea extract), Fucoxanthin (from brown seaweed), Panax Ginseng, Ginger root, Cinnamon bark, Turmeric root, and Piperine (from black pepper extract).

Detoxification Support Blend: Dandelion and Milk Thistle.

Proprietary Blend of Health-Enhancing Extracts: Beet Root, Hibiscus, Acai Berry, Pomegranate, Cranberry, Black Currant, and Blueberry.

The official website states that each bottle contains 2,325 mg of concentrated formula. The per-scoop dosage breakdown for individual ingredients is not disclosed on the publicly available product page. For anyone comparing this formula to published research on individual compounds, that detail is worth noting — and worth asking the company about directly if it matters to your decision.

Ingredient Research Context Referenced by the Brand

The AquaBurn website references research from institutions including the National Institutes of Health and cites published peer-reviewed studies at the bottom of its sales page. The following summarizes how the referenced research is generally described in publicly available literature and on the official website — because understanding what has and has not been studied is one of the most useful things you can do before evaluating any supplement.

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) activation is the central concept behind AquaBurn's marketing. Brown fat is a type of metabolically active tissue that burns calories to produce heat — a process called thermogenesis. The idea that cold exposure stimulates brown fat production is well-documented in published metabolic research. The company's website states that AquaBurn's formula is designed to simulate those effects through botanical ingredients that support the production of irisin, a hormone associated with converting white fat into metabolically active brown-like fat.

Several of the listed ingredients do have published research supporting thermogenic properties at the individual compound level:

Resveratrol has been studied for its effects on AMPK activation and adipocyte browning pathways. A 2019 review published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine examined resveratrol's potential anti-obesity mechanisms across multiple study models.

Green tea catechins have published research supporting increased thermogenesis in human subjects. A 2017 study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that tea catechins and caffeine activated brown adipose tissue and increased cold-induced thermogenic capacity.

Fucoxanthin from brown seaweed has been examined for its role in UCP1 expression — a protein directly involved in thermogenesis — and published research has explored its effects on lipid metabolism and fat oxidation.

Ginger has meta-analysis support for modest effects on body weight and waist-to-hip ratio. A 2018 study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition reviewed ginger's effects on weight loss and metabolic profiles in overweight and obese subjects.

Cinnamon has published research on inducing browning in subcutaneous adipocytes. A 2017 study in Metabolism examined cinnamon's potential to stimulate thermogenesis through adipocyte browning pathways.

Turmeric-derived curcumin has been studied for inducing a brown-fat-like phenotype in white adipocytes, with published research exploring its potential to support thermogenesis through AMPK activation.

Piperine from black pepper has published research supporting enhanced bioavailability of other compounds — particularly curcumin — and has been studied for its potential effects on fat metabolism.

These are real findings on real compounds published in peer-reviewed journals. That part is not in question.

Here is what is worth understanding clearly: no published clinical trial appears to evaluate AquaBurn as a proprietary finished formula. The studies cited on the AquaBurn website examined individual ingredients at specific, disclosed dosages under controlled research conditions. They did not test this specific multi-ingredient blend at this specific dosage in this specific delivery format. This is ingredient-level research; AquaBurn as a finished product has not been clinically studied.

That distinction does not mean the product has no value. It means that if you are comparing AquaBurn's formula to the published research the brand cites, the gap between individual-compound studies and a finished multi-ingredient blend is worth factoring into your thinking. The per-serving amounts for each ingredient are not disclosed, which limits your ability — and your healthcare provider's ability — to compare directly against research dosages.

Adults who want to dig deeper can look up the referenced studies directly through PubMed or the relevant journal archives. The AquaBurn website lists citations at the bottom of its sales page. Doing your own reading on the underlying research is always a smart step before evaluating any supplement.

Important Product and Regulatory Distinctions

Dietary supplements and prescription GLP-1 therapies are different product categories with different regulatory pathways, evidence standards, and medical-use contexts. AquaBurn is marketed as a dietary supplement under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). Under this framework, supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold, and the FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims before products reach the market. The FDA disclaimer printed on AquaBurn's own website confirms that the product's statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Adults considering prescription weight-management treatment — including GLP-1 receptor agonist medications — should rely on licensed healthcare professionals for diagnosis, prescribing, and treatment decisions. A dietary supplement is not a clinical substitute for prescribed medication. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance.

Manufacturing, Support, and Consumer Information

According to the official AquaBurn website, the product is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility following GMP guidelines. The website states that each batch undergoes testing for purity and potency. The product is described as free from gluten, dairy, soy, wheat, barley, and animal products.

The company describes a 180-day money-back guarantee. According to the published refund terms, consumers who are unsatisfied within 180 days of their order shipping date can request a refund by emailing support with "Refund Request" in the subject line. The policy requires returning both empty and unopened bottles to the company's returns address after receiving confirmation from a support agent. According to the company, refund processing typically takes 5 to 10 business days to appear on a bank statement. Full refund terms, conditions, and the return process should be reviewed directly on the official website.

According to the official AquaBurn website, the product is offered in multiple package options with pricing and shipping terms described on the official order pages. Availability, pricing, and promotional terms may change, so readers should verify current details directly through the official AquaBurn website. View the current AquaBurn product details (official AquaBurn page).

Contact Information

According to the company's published contact information, AquaBurn offers customer support through the following channels:

Product Support Email: support@aquaburn.org

Product Support Phone: (863) 591-4284

Order Support (Self-Service): https://www.clkbank.com/

Order Support Phone (US): 1-800-390-6035

Order Support Phone (International): 1-208-345-4245

Return Address: Jetpack fao Claro Returns, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise, ID 83709

Consumer Verification Notes

Before evaluating any supplement, here are the things worth confirming on your own:

Verify individual ingredient dosages. The official website lists total formula content at 2,325 mg per bottle but does not appear to disclose per-serving amounts for each ingredient. If exact dosages matter to you or your healthcare provider, contact the company directly.

Understand ingredient research vs. product research. The studies referenced on the AquaBurn website examined individual compounds at specific dosages — not the finished formula as a multi-ingredient blend. That is standard across most of the dietary supplement category, but it is worth understanding so your expectations are grounded in what has actually been demonstrated.

Review refund terms before ordering. The company describes a 180-day guarantee. Review the full return process, shipping requirements, and any conditions directly on the official website or through ClickBank's self-service portal.

Talk to your healthcare provider. This matters most for adults taking prescription medications, managing chronic health conditions, or evaluating any changes to their current wellness approach. Some ingredients in AquaBurn — including ginger (which has mild blood-thinning properties), turmeric, green tea extract (which naturally contains caffeine), and hibiscus — may interact with certain medications. Professional medical guidance should come before any supplement decision.

View the current AquaBurn product details (official AquaBurn page).

Consumer Questions About AquaBurn

What is AquaBurn?

According to the official website, AquaBurn is a powdered dietary supplement designed to support metabolism, energy levels, and the body's thermogenic processes. The formula contains botanical ingredients that the company describes as supporting brown adipose tissue activation and irisin production. It is mixed into water or a beverage and taken once daily.

Is AquaBurn FDA approved?

AquaBurn is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. According to the company, the product is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility — which relates to manufacturing standards, not product approval or efficacy verification.

What is brown fat activation?

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a type of fat that burns calories to produce heat through a process called thermogenesis. Several ingredients in AquaBurn's formula — including resveratrol, green tea catechins, and fucoxanthin — have published ingredient-level research related to thermogenic pathways. These studies examined individual compounds, not AquaBurn's specific finished formula.

Does AquaBurn contain caffeine?

The formula includes Camellia sinensis (green tea extract), which naturally contains caffeine. The company describes the product as non-stimulant, but the specific caffeine content per serving is not disclosed on the publicly available product page. If you have caffeine sensitivity, confirm this detail with the manufacturer before use.

What does the AquaBurn website state about usage timelines?

According to the company's FAQ, AquaBurn is recommended for daily use for 3 to 6 months. The company states that some users may notice changes within a few days to a few weeks, while others may take longer. Individual timelines depend on factors including baseline health, dietary habits, and physical activity. Results are not guaranteed.

Is AquaBurn designed for both men and women?

According to the company, AquaBurn is designed for both men and women seeking metabolic support. Published research on individual ingredients in the formula has included both male and female study participants, though individual responses may vary.

What does the AquaBurn website state about availability?

According to the company, AquaBurn is available exclusively through the official website. Purchases are processed through ClickBank. The company advises consumers to avoid third-party marketplace listings, as product authenticity and refund eligibility may not be guaranteed through unauthorized sellers. View the current AquaBurn product details (official AquaBurn page).

Can the research AquaBurn references be verified independently?

The official website lists scientific references at the bottom of the sales page. These citations point to published peer-reviewed studies on individual ingredients such as resveratrol, quercetin, green tea catechins, fucoxanthin, ginger, and cinnamon. These studies can be looked up through PubMed or the relevant journal archives. They examined individual compounds at specific dosages — not AquaBurn's formula as a finished product.

Additional Research Context

Additional publicly available product information can be found in a 2025 product-information release covering AquaBurn ingredients and thermogenic positioning, which provides further context on the product's ingredient profile and published research landscape.

Reviewing multiple sources — including the FDA's general guidance on dietary supplement labeling and claims — is recommended before evaluating any supplement.

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This release is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Dietary supplements are regulated differently than pharmaceutical drugs. The FDA does not evaluate dietary supplement claims for efficacy before products reach the market.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This release is educational and does not constitute medical advice. AquaBurn is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting AquaBurn or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed. All pricing, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing (March 2026) and may change without notice. Verify current terms through the official website or the authorized payment processor before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: If products are purchased through links in this release, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. No responsibility is accepted for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in AquaBurn may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Ginger has mild blood-thinning properties and may interact with anticoagulant medications. Turmeric may interact with blood thinners and blood sugar medications. Green tea extract contains caffeine and may interact with stimulant medications or affect caffeine-sensitive individuals. Cinnamon may affect blood sugar levels. Hibiscus may interact with blood pressure medications. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or have any chronic health conditions.